New Year's Weekend Food & Fun, Tapovana & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

A South Indian-inspired meal from Tapovana Lunch Box

We hope you had a wonderful Christmas filled with lots of holiday cheer! As we relish in the last few days of 2023 and get ready to enter into the new year, take some time to reflect on what you’ve accomplished, your goals moving forward, and prioritize treating yourself (whether that’s food, a spa day, etc.). Here’s the latest.

New Year’s Weekend:

If you don’t have any New Year’s Eve plans yet, you’re in luck! The East End is not short on New Year’s happenings and parties. Ring in the new year at Claudio’s Tavern & Grill, where guests will get to enjoy a surf and turf dinner special for $79, along with a special holiday cocktail and house DJ.

Nick & Toni’s will be hosting a special four-course chef’s tasting menu beginning at 5:30 p.m. for $135, which includes party favors and a gift from the Nick & Toni’s pastry team.

Page at 63 Main is throwing a New Year’s Eve soirée with live music from the Omar Kabir Trio and a toast at midnight, with seatings between 9:30–10 p.m. Guests can either pay for the four-course dining experience for $125 or general admission for only $25, which provides bar access.

The Clubhouse Hamptons is hosting a New Year’s Dance Party with music by DJ Nice starting at 8:30 p.m. There will be hors d’oeuvres, party favors and a midnight toast. Tickets cost $30 in advance and $40 at the door.

Calissa in Water Mill is celebrating the new year on December 30 and 31 with a special menu, optional beverage package, a DJ and dancing. The restaurant’s optional beverage package costs $95 and includes standard spirits, sommelier-selected wines, beer and Garden Spritz. Bottle service and Calissa’s chalet après-ski-inspired lounge will both be available to book.

Canoe Place Inn and Cottages is hosting a five-course prix fixe dinner for New Year’s. The first seating is from 5:30–7 p.m. and costs $135 per person, and their second seating is from 7:30–9:45 p.m. and costs $175 per person. Reservations are required.

Southampton Social Club is throwing a New Year’s Eve celebration with various holiday packages (silver, gold, platinum) to cater to your needs, whether that consists of a night of dancing, a gourmet three-course sit down dinner, or a VIP experience.

Scarpetta Beach at Gurney’s Montauk is serving a prix fixe dinner of Scarpetta classics and seasonal favorites. The first seating is at 5:30 p.m. and features a four-course prix fixe for $120 per person. The second seating is at 8 p.m. and includes a five-course prix fixe with a Champagne toast for $170 per person.

Mirabelle Restaurant in Stony Brook is having a Gatsby Gala on New Year’s Eve starting at 7 p.m., including cocktail hour, a full dinner featuring an open bar, a DJ and dancing. The gala costs $150 per person and tickets can be purchased by visiting bit.ly/3uL7IG9. On New Year’s Day, the restaurant will be hosting a brunch buffet from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Cost is $50 per adult and $30 for children 10 and under.

Fresno in East Hampton will have some delicious holiday specials including oysters Rockefeller, steak tartare, grilled venison loin and butter poached lobster. A special promotion of six Montauk pearl oysters on the half shell and a half bottle of Billecart sparking rosé will be available for $100.

Talkin’ Tapovana

With limited options for Indian food on the East End, Tapovana Lunch Box in Bridgehampton is not to be missed. The Hamptons’ one and only nonprofit café offers South Indian cuisine, with an emphasis on Ayurveda’s principles of health, longevity and community. The hidden gem, located on 2357 Montauk Highway, aims to serve food that nourishes the mind, body and spirit to achieve balance and optimal health.

Tapovana has a menu that changes weekly depending on availability, as the ingredients are fresh, seasonal and locally sourced. Every day of the week features its own unique meal, containing all essential macro and micronutrients for good digestion, tissue strength, vitality and brain function. Each meal features a vegetable curry, a whole grain dish, a protein dish, and a fruit or vegetable chutney.

There is also a full Thali meal available, along with other sides and extras including potato vada, cauliflower pakora, pineapple beet salad, homestyle dosas, elixir wellness drinks, chutneys and more. If you’re feeling inspired by Tapovana’s food ideals and thoughtful meals, they hold cooking classes in their custom kitchen or in the comfort of your own home. Tapovana Lunch Box is open Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. for takeout, dine-in or delivery.

Did You Know?

The Cookery in East Hampton has Winter Weekend dinners on Fridays and Saturdays available to order online! The meals are subject to change and all you have to do is pick it up!

Bits and Bites:

Shippy’s in Southampton serves happy hour every day from 3–6 p.m.

Heading east? Rosie’s in Amagansett offers happy hour every day from 3–5 p.m. with the exception of Wednesdays.

Springs Tavern and Grill is now offering Prime Rib Thursdays! Enjoy their delicious prime rib, served with a baked potato, asparagus, au jus sauce and horseradish sauce for $48.

Cittanuova hosts Lasagna Night every Wednesday! Enjoy a two-course lasagna meal for $32 with your choice of a Caesar or mista salad to start.

Food Quote:

“My New Year’s resolution is to stick to my diet and eat more healthy fo … mmm! Cake!” – Unknown