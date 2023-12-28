Impact the Palm Beaches Host Annual Kickoff

The annual Impact the Palm Beaches kickoff celebration, presented by Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), was a smashing success! Nearly 300 guests walked down the pink carpet to attend the kickoff event at the Hilton West Palm Beach.

Guests included philanthropic women in Northern Palm Beach County, business leaders who are current sponsors of Impact the Palm Beaches, and past grantee recipients, which included dozens of local nonprofit leaders. The members and guests had a delightful evening filled with signature cocktails, refreshments, light bites, socializing, and live music by Dreyfoos Student Performers.

Members and guests learned more about the various $100,000 grants Impact the Palm Beaches has made since its inception, and the evening’s program closed with a powerful video about Impact’s mission to “unify women to amplify change!” This season’s Impact grants will be awarded at an Annual Awards Celebration on April 17, 2024.