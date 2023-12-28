Dan's Papers Palm Beach

Impact the Palm Beaches Host Annual Kickoff

By Staff
1 minute 12/28/2023

Caroline Frazier, Holly HanlonCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Ann Polya, Jennifer LaFranceCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Carly AugeriCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Gen George, Lisa LaFranceCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Karen Kirk, Karen BramsCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Keely Gideon, Taylor MaterioCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Lauren Adrian, Kate Cotner, Amy Kemp, Grace KurianCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Lisa LaFrance, Lisa LicksteinCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Phyllis Horodner, Kurt CrowlCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Rena White, Tracy ThomasCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Sunny and Jon ThayerCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Susan FayetteCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Tina Munroe, Janet ShamblinCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

The annual Impact the Palm Beaches kickoff celebration, presented by Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), was a smashing success! Nearly 300 guests walked down the pink carpet to attend the kickoff event at the Hilton West Palm Beach.

Guests included philanthropic women in Northern Palm Beach County, business leaders who are current sponsors of Impact the Palm Beaches, and past grantee recipients, which included dozens of local nonprofit leaders. The members and guests had a delightful evening filled with signature cocktails, refreshments, light bites, socializing, and live music by Dreyfoos Student Performers.

Members and guests learned more about the various $100,000 grants Impact the Palm Beaches has made since its inception, and the evening’s program closed with a powerful video about Impact’s mission to “unify women to amplify change!” This season’s Impact grants will be awarded at an Annual Awards Celebration on April 17, 2024.

