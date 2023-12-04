Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with Guild Hall Trustee Kenneth Wyse
2 minute 12/04/2023
Meet Author Guild Hall Trustee Kenneth Wyse
Episode 162: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Kenneth Wyse, a Guild Hall trustee who played a key role in the venue’s recent restoration. He is also the president of Wyse Consulting, a global branding and licensing consulting firm in the fashion, apparel and retail industries.