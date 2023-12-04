Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with Guild Hall Trustee Kenneth Wyse

Guild Hall trusteee Kenneth Wyse

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Author Guild Hall Trustee Kenneth Wyse

Episode 162: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Kenneth Wyse, a Guild Hall trustee who played a key role in the venue’s recent restoration. He is also the president of Wyse Consulting, a global branding and licensing consulting firm in the fashion, apparel and retail industries.

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast