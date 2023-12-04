Recipe: Learn to Make Claudio's Delicious Lobster Pot Pie

Claudio’s Lobster Pot Pie

In honor of this weekend’s Shellabration in Greenport, we are featuring the delicious lobster pot pie at Claudio’s Tavern & Grill.

Prepare to embark on a decadent voyage where the bounty of the sea meets flavorful surroundings. A whole, succulent chunk of lobster takes center stage, bathed in a velvety elixir of dry sherry and delicate tarragon-infused cream.

As you delve in, you’ll discover the treasures of the ocean harmonizing with the sweetness of English peas and the vibrant crunch of perfectly diced carrots.

The crowning glory awaits — a buttery pie crust, golden and flaky, crowns this culinary masterpiece, decorated with a fun lobster design. This dish is an ode to the sea’s bounty and highlights a staple of Claudio’s cuisine — the lobster.

Claudio’s Lobster Pot Pie

Crust Ingredients:

3 cups all-purpose flour

1.5 teaspoon salt

1/2 lb butter

1/4 cup ice water

Step 1. Add flour to a food processor on pulse. Slowly add butter until coursed, then add water.

Step 2. Knead the dough until it comes together.

Step 3. Let the dough rest in a refrigerator for 30 min.

Step 4. Roll the dough out on a floured surface.

Soup Ingredients:

2 cups diced onions

2 cups diced celery

2 cups diced carrots

1 cup diced fennel

1/2 cup English peas

3 lb chopped lobster body

4 oz butter

2 tablespoon tarragon

4 oz tomato paste

4 cups lobster stock

Puff Pastry Ingredients:

1/2 cup dry sherry wine

1 tablespoon salt

1/2 cup heavy cream

Directions:

1. Heat the butter in a large pot, add the celery, onions, carrots, fennel. garlic and shallots.

2. Cook until the vegetables are softened.

3. Add the tomato paste, cook for another 5 min then deglaze with the brandy.

4. Add lobster stock and bring to a simmer.

5. Add cream, peas, chives and tarragon.

6. Pour bisque into bowls.

7. Cover the bowls with dough, and brush with egg wash.

8. Bake in 350°F oven for 10 min.

Discover more Claudio’s dishes at 111 Main Street, Greenport or online at claudios.com.