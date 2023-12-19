Southampton Debates Extending Term Limits for Supervisor, Board

Southampton Town Hall. Photo credit: Brendan J. O’Reilly

Town of Southampton officials are considering legislation that would increase the length of terms for both trustees and the town supervisor.

The proposal, most recently discussed at the town board meeting on December 12, would change the term limits from eight to 12 years. Currently, town supervisors can serve two four-year terms, while town council members hold four, two-year terms.

“The proposal before you seeks to align the town’s term limits and be consistent with those of other municipalities on Long Island that impose a 12-year term limit,” Town Attorney Kathleen Murray said at the meeting.

Southampton is one of five of 13 town governments on Long Island that have a term limit to these positions, as well as the only that limit total terms to eight years. The other four, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip and Riverhead, have 12-year caps. Last year, Suffolk County solidified the terms of county executives, legislators and comptrollers to 12 years.

“There are points to be made on both sides, it was just felt that maybe, right now, this month, may not be the right time to have that debate,” Pam Harwood, a town resident said of term-limited Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman considering the bill before Maria Moore is sworn in to his post in January.

The Town of Southampton did not vote on the change and another public hearing on the proposal will be held at a later date.