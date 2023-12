The Big Duck Illuminates the Holiday Season

Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman Rick Seigleman Southampton Police Chief James Kiernan Rick Seigleman Councilman Rick Martell Rick Seigleman Quaker Jack, the Big Duck Lighting mascot Rick Seigleman Riverhead Middle School Show Choir Rick Seigleman The Big Duck Illuminated Rick Seigleman Santa visits children Rick Seigleman

A quacking good time was had by all in Flanders as families and friends gathered around the landmark to witness the moment when the Big Duck was illuminated.