Dan's North Fork Cover Artist Mike Stanko Returns

January 2024 Dan’s Papers North Fork cover art by Mike Stanko

This month’s issue of Dan’s Papers North Fork features “Winter Park” by frequent Dan’s Papers cover artist Mike Stanko. Here, he discusses how the seasons on Long Island inspire works like the featured cover art, his 2023 reflections and what he’s working on this year.

A Chat with Mike Stanko

What inspired you to create your “Winter Park” painting, and was there anything unique about its creation compared to other recent works?

Every new season ignites an excitement in me that wants to capture the enjoyment of the day and the beauty of my surroundings. This piece was inspired while walking through the park on an early January morning. The serenity of the empty park and the beauty of the fallen snow — just beautiful.

What do you enjoy most about the act of painting?

In addition to the actual reality of creating a new painting, I just enjoy being in the world of my studio. It’s the psychological security and familiarity of my space that makes me happy and comfortable.

If you were to meet your younger self — the version of you before you knew you’d find success in art — what advice would you impart on young Mike?

To not be so critical; to stop judging or comparing myself to my peers; to just let go and let it happen.

What is your proudest art accomplishment of 2023?

Honestly, I’m proudest that Dan’s Papers picked one of my covers for the inaugural release of their beach towels. That was a thrill, and the icing on the cake was seeing one on the beach in Montauk!

What is one goal/resolution you’d like to strive toward in 2024?

To stay happy.

Would you like to share any closing thoughts or additional info?

Once again, thanks to Dan’s for putting me on another cover. It never gets tired, and it’s always a thrill. If anyone wants to see more of my work, go to my art website or follow me on Facebook and Instagram.

Also, I will be exhibiting at the Hewlett-Woodmere Public Library in Nassau County, January 26 through February 26. See you there!

See more of Mike Stanko’s artwork at his website stankoart.com and follow him on social media at Mike Stanko on Facebook and at @stankoart on Instagram.