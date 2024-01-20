Slurp Local for Soup Month, Wine Events & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

Classic French onion soup, a Rowdy Hall staple

Time flies by! Can you believe we’re midway through January? We certainly can’t. There’s plenty of food happenings and events this upcoming week, so be sure to take notes!

WINE EVENTS

It’s Island time! Nick and Toni’s is back at it with an Island Time! Corsica, Canaries and Sicily Wine Dinner! Taking place on Thursday, January 25 at 6:30 p.m., the dinner will feature a five-course menu paired with numerous Italian wines. Cost is $165 per person and includes various dishes such as mozzarella arancini, Corsican fish stew, pork shoulder with polenta, almond milk pudding and more. Reservations can be made by visiting bit.ly/3TM94ey.

How about brunch and wine glass painting? Corey Creek Tap Room is hosting a Brushes & Brunch Paint Workshop with Maggie from Wine of a Kind on Sunday, January 21 from 10 a.m.–noon! Costing only $45 per person, guests will get to enjoy an instructional painting class with supplies included to paint two clear wine glasses. Guests will also enjoy a delicious brunch, and at the end, they will receive a gift bag and a glass of small-batch wine. Sounds like the perfect Sunday to us! To make a reservation, visit bit.ly/472zSdq.

WINTER MARKET IN WHB

The Greater Westhampton Chamber of Commerce is hosting their Winter Westhampton Beach Farmers Market once again! Located at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, every Saturday from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. until April 27, the market will be open and featuring several vendors, growers and producers on Long Island who sell locally. The vendors are as follows: Aki’s Kitchen, Ahsak Skin Care, Anascone, Annie’s Ginger Elixir, Barna Bee Honey, Horman’s Best Pickles, Kalypso Farms Dairy, Maryhaven Hydroponics, Mecox Bay Dairy, New Roots Wine, Newlight Breadworks, PaPa Pasquale Ravioli, Pecks of Maine, South Shore Mushroom, Stormy Gardens, Soapworks, TerraNut, The Pudding Lady, The Biscotti Company and Wicked Sister’s Tea.

IN THE MOOD FOR TAKEOUT?

If so, Bistro Été and Cove Hollow have you covered. Stop by Bistro Été on Fridays and pick up their Charcoal Rotisserie Chicken Fridays, which is available for takeout. For $65, you will enjoy a whole rotisserie chicken along with your choice of two of the following sides: string beans almondine, glazed carrots, dauphinoise potatoes, potato poppers, charcoal roasted Idaho potatoes, or truffle mac and cheese for an additional $16. If you want to try them all, there is an a la carte menu available for all of these items.

At Cove Hollow, the restaurant is offering a $25 Supper Club! The Supper Club, available for takeout only, includes three courses, and guests can choose between a soup or a salad for an appetizer, rustic pork Bolognese or a hamburger as their entrée, and can finish their meal with a warm chocolate chip brownie or one scoop of berry sorbet for dessert.

DID YOU KNOW?

January is National Soup Month! Drive away the winter chills and warm up some of our favorite soups including the French onion soup at Rowdy Hall, Avgolemono Soup (see recipe on next page) at Calissa, Golden Pear’s Country Chicken Vegetable Soup, Citarella’s beef chili, or Hampton Eats’ soups, which are 15% off in honor of the month along with a complimentary roll.

BITS AND BITES

Gurney’s Montauk offers a Master Mixology Workshop every Saturday from 3–4 p.m.! Become a master mixologist and learn how to craft classic cocktails and spirits from around the world.

Alpina in Greenport has a Swiss-inspired Brunch available every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.–4 p.m.!

In the mood for a late-night bite? Rosie’s in Amagansett has a late-night menu available from 10 p.m.–1 a.m. every Wednesday through Monday.

Union Burger Bar serves Sushi Fridays, which includes a $15 lunch special available from 11:30 a.m.–4 p.m. and $15 signature roll specials from 4–7 p.m.

The eLTacobar in Sag Harbor is offering a two-course lunch prix fixe for only $24! The menu is available Thursday through Tuesday from 11:30 a.m.–3 p.m. and is the perfect excuse to get out of the office for lunch.

Cowfish will host live music for the remainder of this month on Fridays from 6–9 p.m.

Hooray! La Fondita is open again! Time to binge on their chips and guac.

FOOD QUOTE

“If you really want to make a friend, go to someone’s house and eat … The people who give you their food, give you their heart.” –Cesar Chavez, activist