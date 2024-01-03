George Soros' Southampton Estate Swatted

George Soros (Patrick Mcmullan/PMC)

Billionaire George Soros’ Southampton mansion was reportedly the target of an alleged “swatting” incident – a false 911 call intended to prompt a large police response – amid a string of national figures pranked.

Southampton village police officers responded to a 911 caller stating that he had shot his wife and was threatening to turn the gun on himself at about 9 p.m. December 30 at the billionaire’s Old Town Road estate, but the incident turned out to be a false report and it was unclear if Soros was home at the time, according to the New York Post. Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hundreds of cases of swatting occur annually, with some using caller ID spoofing to disguise their number. And those targeted extend far beyond public officials.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida), Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost have been among the victims amid a national spate of such cases targeting public officials in recent days.

Calls in multiple states in recent days featured the voice of a man calling himself “Jamal,” claiming he had shot his wife because she was sleeping with another man and saying he was holding the boyfriend hostage, demanding $10,000.

Police are investigating the recent threats. No arrests have yet been reported. Lawmakers in multiple states have eyed increasing the penalty for such incidents.

-With Associated Press