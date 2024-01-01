Cocktail Recipe: Wolffer's Holiday in Sagaponack
Celebrate the holidays with this delicious holiday-themed cocktail featuring Wölffer Estate rosé. With a gorgeous red hue, this cocktail looks great on your holiday table!
Wölffer’s Holiday in Sagaponack
Ingredients for One Drink:
1 oz Harmony Gin
1 oz Pomegranate juice
0.75 oz St. Germaine
1.50 oz Wölffer Estate rosé
Elderflower tonic
Garnish:
Pomegranate seeds
Cranberries
Edible flower (or rose petals)
Glassware:
Wine goblet or Collins glass.
Directions:
1. Pour all measured ingredients into wine goblet over ice and stir.
2. Top with elderflower tonic.
3. Garnish with pomegranate seeds, cranberries and edible flower.
Enjoy!
For more from Wölffer Estate Vineyard, visit the winery at 139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack or check out wolffer.com.