Cocktail Recipe: Wolffer's Holiday in Sagaponack

Wolffer’s Holiday in Sagaponack

Celebrate the holidays with this delicious holiday-themed cocktail featuring Wölffer Estate rosé. With a gorgeous red hue, this cocktail looks great on your holiday table!

Wölffer’s Holiday in Sagaponack

Ingredients for One Drink:

1 oz Harmony Gin

1 oz Pomegranate juice

0.75 oz St. Germaine

1.50 oz Wölffer Estate rosé

Elderflower tonic

Garnish:

Pomegranate seeds

Cranberries

Edible flower (or rose petals)

Glassware:

Wine goblet or Collins glass.

Directions:

1. Pour all measured ingredients into wine goblet over ice and stir.

2. Top with elderflower tonic.

3. Garnish with pomegranate seeds, cranberries and edible flower.

Enjoy!

For more from Wölffer Estate Vineyard, visit the winery at 139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack or check out wolffer.com.