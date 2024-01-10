The Magic of Montauk Holiday Fair an Enchanting Success

The Magic of Montauk Holiday Fair, sponsored by Lighting the Christmas Joy decorating services, was hosted by the Montauk Chamber of Commerce for its second annual holiday affair.

The Green on Montauk Highway was transformed into a winter wonderland, featuring a lit holiday path adorned with holiday gift booths, a food truck, a hot cocoa contest, beer and mulled wine, kids activities, a Santa meet and greet, and the opportunity for photos with reindeer.