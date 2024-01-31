Welcome to Flanders Sign Damage Under Investigation

Flanders is home of the Big Duck

The “Welcome to Flanders” sign that was stolen and replaced last year was recently knocked down and damaged, making it subject of another police investigation.

Southampton Town Police officers responded to a report of the damage at the corner of Pleasure Drive and CR 105 in Flanders on January 23, authorities said. The street sign for Pleasure Drive was also removed from its post and police believe the two incidents occurred within days of each other.

Last year’s theft of the Welcome to Flanders sign remains unsolved. The sign famously proclaims the community as the “home of the Big Duck.”

Southampton Town Police detectives ask anyone with information regarding these incidents to call them at 631-702-2230, the Southampton Town Police tips hotline at 631-728-3454 or e-mail [email protected]