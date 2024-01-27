Winter Restaurant Week, Fondue & More Eats & Sips from the East End 'Food Seen'

Join us for another week of great local deals and delicious meals from the East End “Food Seen.”

LI RESTAURANT WEEK

The most anticipated food promotion of the new year is finally here: Winter Long Island Restaurant Week is two days away! Restaurants all across Long Island will offer a $24 two-course lunch, a $29 three-course dinner menu, a $39 three-course dinner menu and/or a $46 three-course dinner prix fixe. Taking place from January 28 to February 4, here’s a roundup of all the restaurants on the East End that are taking part in the event. Happy eating!

Starting off strong with first-time participant Nick & Toni’s in East Hampton! The Italian restaurant centralizes their dishes around farm-to-table cuisine, sources all their ingredients locally and is offering a three-course prix-fixe dinner for $46.

Bridgehampton Inn & Restaurant, which can be found in the heart of Bridgehampton, serves French- and European-inspired cuisine, with their dinner menu constantly changing with the season to feature the best local ingredients. The restaurant is serving a three-course prix-fixe dinner for $46.

Calissa in Water Mill, featuring Greek and Mediterranean fare with an extensive wine list, is also serving a three-course prix-fixe dinner for $46. Guests can choose between a wide variety of dishes according to their menu such as zucchini chips, spanakopita, garlic herb chicken, grilled salmon, New York strip steak, baklava and much more.

Lulu Kitchen and Bar in Sag Harbor is a Mediterranean bistro that focuses their cuisine around wood-fired cooking methods and is also serving a three-course prix-fixe dinner for $46.

Then there’s Saaz in Southampton, the popular Indian restaurant that serves authentic Indian dishes, smoothies and cocktails. They are featuring a triple threat of three-course prix-fixe dinners for $29, $39 and $46.

Bistro Été in Water Mill serves coastal French cuisine with a Mediterranean flair and other classics. Their menu consists of a three-course prix-fixe dinner for $46, including dishes such as duck wings confit, escargot, French onion soup, coq a la biere, pork Milanese, catch of the day, homemade ice cream and more.

Cowfish and Fauna, both part of Rooted Hospitality Group, are both participating in Restaurant Week with various dinner prix fixes. Fauna, offering a three-course prix-fixe menu for $39, is a New American restaurant in Westhampton Beach that serves a seasonally changing menu and craft cocktails. Cowfish in Hampton Bays is also a New American restaurant that serves land and sea cuisine, and they are offering a three-course prix-fixe menu for $46.

Page at 63 Main, located on Main Street in Sag Harbor, features modern American fare that uses a combination of aquaponic, local and seasonal ingredients. Their prix-fixe menu, which is the three-course dinner for $46, includes items like crispy fried calamari, Caesar salad, chicken Milanese, braised boneless short rib, garganelli pasta Bolognese, tiramisu and more.

Last but not least is Bistro 72, an American contemporary restaurant offering farm-to-table cuisine within Hotel Indigo in Riverhead. The restaurant features both a two-course, prix-fixe lunch menu for $24 and a three-course prix-fixe dinner menu for $39. Menu items include a farm stand salad, rope-grown mussels, spiced deviled egg, New York sirloin, portobello mushroom Swiss melt, a scoop of ice cream and more.

FONDUE FOR YOU

More fondue, please! Bedell Cellars in Cutchogue is hosting a fondue pop-up with the one and only Village Cheese Shop in Mattituck! Taking place on Saturday, January 27 from noon–4 p.m., indulge yourself in homemade fondue made by local frommagier Michael Affatao alongside a blazing fireplace on the winery’s mezzanine. The cost is $10 per serving, and seating is first come, first served, so make sure to get there on time! To RSVP, visit bit.ly/48vZIrE.

DID YOU KNOW?

Coche Comedor in Amagansett is now offering new daily specials! Tuesday features Taco Tuesday, where their beloved pork barbacoa tacos are only $20. Wednesday is Winner Winner Chicken Dinner, where guests can receive a half rotisserie chicken complete with a choice of salsa and papas for $20. Finally, on Thursdays and Fridays, Coche is offering The Hampton Classic two-course prix-fixe for $40, with your choice of one small plate and one large plate.

BITS AND BITES

Kizzy T’s, the recently opened Asian-influenced restaurant and bar in East Hampton, now has Trivia Night on Sundays starting at 7 p.m. Nosh on their sensational Smash Burger while taking a shot at some head-scratching trivia questions. Game on!

In celebration of the NFL playoffs, on Saturdays and Sundays The Clubhouse Hamptons in East Hampton is offering a special NFL menu with food and drink specials.

Main Prospect in Southampton now has Bingo Nights every Thursday! From 6:30–8 p.m., play bingo for $10 a card to compete for prizes and enjoy food and beverage specials.

Wednesdays from 4–7:30 p.m. is 50 Cent Wing Night at Greenport Harbor Brewery along with $5 Peconic Project beers. What a steal!

FOOD QUOTE

