Get ready for some country line dancing at The Clubhouse Hamptons

When you think of a Saturday night on Long Island, line dancing may not be the first thing to come to mind. But a one-of-a-kind facility in East Hampton Town is making this unique dance style a hot trend.

The Clubhouse Hamptons in Wainscott is a facility with something for everybody. From a state-of-the-art arcade to a 10-lane bowling alley to a stage that has seen the likes of comedian Amy Schumer and rock and roll legend Jon Bon Jovi, there is no shortage of entertainment.

But, an unlikely event has taken precedence over The Clubhouse bar’s other Saturday night activities.

“(Line dancing) has become huge on Long Island,” says The Clubhouse’s line dance instructor, Natalie Boyle.

“I had no idea how big.

“Once a week at The Clubhouse …families, teenagers, 20-somethings …are all clapping, watching and dancing. It is such a fun night out, for both men and women. Everyone is thrilled to be there, and it is just an upbeat and friendly environment,” Boyle adds.

Boyle says that besides the typical patrons, she has met people who have come from all over the Island to check out the club’s crowd-friendly dances.

“Natalie, Chris the DJ, and everyone there, make you feel so comfortable,” says regular Susan Alford, of Sag Harbor.

“The dance floor and stage are phenomenal. There is nothing else like this out here, unless you want to drive hours in traffic to Patchogue. You and your husband can dance, and your young kids can play in the arcade for a few bucks. There are big leather couches, high bar stools and that cozy, urban-type feel,” she adds. “I’ve met so many friends through this, and I just walk out with confidence.”

According to Clubhouse Entertainment Director Matt Rubenstein, the inspiration for adding line dancing to the roster of recreational highlights comes from an unlikely, yet popular, source of inspiration: television.

“The Yellowstone craze sort of got me thinking about (country-themed entertainment),” he says. “And that coincided with me coming up with our winter program, and trying to keep it unique and fresh.”

Rubenstein knew that his spacious bar area would be the perfect place to implement a mass, interactive experience. “We’ve got the space, a ton of space, so we can do a big dance floor,” he adds.

“Everybody thought that I was crazy when I said I was going to do this,” he laughs. “And now, it’s one of our most popular and entertaining nights.”

Rubenstein says that one of the most gratifying parts of this whole endeavor is getting to watch people who started out as total strangers become an “in sync team” on the dance floor.

But, don’t fret. There is no pressure to dance, something Alford, Boyle and Rubenstein all attest to.

“About half of the people who dance (come) for line dancing, because they have the cowboy hats on and all of that. And, then half of the people who end up out there are people who just came to eat dinner and hang out,” says Rubenstein.

Rubenstein is proud of how this event turned out, especially considering that a lot of people are in need of joyous, engaging pastimes during the East End’s winter months

“A lot of times these events or concepts don’t always pan out how you thought that they would,” Rubenstein says. “So, this is really cool because it can coexist with everything else we have to offer.”

Line Dancing Saturday Nights are held every Saturday at 7 p.m. at The Clubhouse, 174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. No cover. Check clubhousehamptons.com or call 631-537-2695 for schedule changes.