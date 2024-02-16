HarborFrost a Hit in Sag Harbor

American Beauty Boat Captain Don HeckmanJulie Froehlich
Beckett DaleneJulie Froehlich
Brad Penuel, Friday Night Traditional Musician at Kidd Squid BreweryJulie Froehlich
Daisy DavisJulie Froehlich
Fire DancerJulie Froehlich
Emma and Wylie Zitis, Jill Culiner, Ximena Matamala, Gabriel and Rafael MatatmalaJulie Froehlich
Julie O'Neill-Bliss Sag Harbor Cinema Director of Development, Lori Osborn, Wendy LicoJulie Froehlich
Karen Meyer- Bay Street Theater Volunteer, Ellen Dioguardi Sag Harbor Chamber President, Nancy Thompson Bay Street Theater House ManagerJulie Froehlich
Kenzo and Jessie Matsuoka- Food and Beverage Director Sag Harbor Cinema and Hamptons ResturanteurJulie Froehlich
Luca Gettling, Tabitha KalleyJulie Froehlich
Maisie Hughs, Annie SchwaikertJulie Froehlich
Meg and Bruce CollinsJulie Froehlich
P.O. Samot, David Gribin, Ellen Dioguardi Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce President, Lt. DrakeJulie Froehlich
Sara MundyJulie Froehlich
Telly Karoussos- Hopefully Forgiven Musician at The Green Room BarJulie Froehlich
Residents and visitors flocked to downtown Sag Harbor for the annual HarborFrost extravaganza, a celebration of fire and ice orchestrated by the Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce and its president Ellen Dioguardi.
An ice sculpture was crafted live, while attendees were treated to music performances that included fire dancers, with the celebration culminating in fireworks presented by Grucci from the end of the Long Wharf.
