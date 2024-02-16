Party Photos

HarborFrost a Hit in Sag Harbor

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 02/16/2024

Alan and Diane ShapiroJulie Froehlich

American Beauty Boat Captain Don HeckmanJulie Froehlich

Beckett DaleneJulie Froehlich

Brad Penuel, Friday Night Traditional Musician at Kidd Squid BreweryJulie Froehlich

Daisy DavisJulie Froehlich

Fire DancerJulie Froehlich

Emma and Wylie Zitis, Jill Culiner, Ximena Matamala, Gabriel and Rafael MatatmalaJulie Froehlich

Julie O'Neill-Bliss Sag Harbor Cinema Director of Development, Lori Osborn, Wendy LicoJulie Froehlich

Karen Meyer- Bay Street Theater Volunteer, Ellen Dioguardi Sag Harbor Chamber President, Nancy Thompson Bay Street Theater House ManagerJulie Froehlich

Kenzo and Jessie Matsuoka- Food and Beverage Director Sag Harbor Cinema and Hamptons ResturanteurJulie Froehlich

Luca Gettling, Tabitha KalleyJulie Froehlich

Maisie Hughs, Annie SchwaikertJulie Froehlich

Meg and Bruce CollinsJulie Froehlich

P.O. Samot, David Gribin, Ellen Dioguardi Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce President, Lt. DrakeJulie Froehlich

Sara MundyJulie Froehlich

Telly Karoussos- Hopefully Forgiven Musician at The Green Room BarJulie Froehlich

Residents and visitors flocked to downtown Sag Harbor for the annual HarborFrost extravaganza, a celebration of fire and ice orchestrated by the Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce and its president Ellen Dioguardi.

An ice sculpture was crafted live, while attendees were treated to music performances that included fire dancers, with the celebration culminating in fireworks presented by Grucci from the end of the Long Wharf.

