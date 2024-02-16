HarborFrost a Hit in Sag Harbor

Alan and Diane Shapiro Julie Froehlich American Beauty Boat Captain Don Heckman Julie Froehlich Beckett Dalene Julie Froehlich Brad Penuel, Friday Night Traditional Musician at Kidd Squid Brewery Julie Froehlich Daisy Davis Julie Froehlich Fire Dancer Julie Froehlich Emma and Wylie Zitis, Jill Culiner, Ximena Matamala, Gabriel and Rafael Matatmala Julie Froehlich Julie O'Neill-Bliss Sag Harbor Cinema Director of Development, Lori Osborn, Wendy Lico Julie Froehlich Karen Meyer- Bay Street Theater Volunteer, Ellen Dioguardi Sag Harbor Chamber President, Nancy Thompson Bay Street Theater House Manager Julie Froehlich Kenzo and Jessie Matsuoka- Food and Beverage Director Sag Harbor Cinema and Hamptons Resturanteur Julie Froehlich Luca Gettling, Tabitha Kalley Julie Froehlich Maisie Hughs, Annie Schwaikert Julie Froehlich Meg and Bruce Collins Julie Froehlich P.O. Samot, David Gribin, Ellen Dioguardi Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce President, Lt. Drake Julie Froehlich Sara Mundy Julie Froehlich Telly Karoussos- Hopefully Forgiven Musician at The Green Room Bar Julie Froehlich

Residents and visitors flocked to downtown Sag Harbor for the annual HarborFrost extravaganza, a celebration of fire and ice orchestrated by the Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce and its president Ellen Dioguardi.

An ice sculpture was crafted live, while attendees were treated to music performances that included fire dancers, with the celebration culminating in fireworks presented by Grucci from the end of the Long Wharf.