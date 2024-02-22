Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Names New CAO

New Stony Brook Southampton Hospital CAO Emily Mastaler, MA, MBA

Stony Brook Medicine (SBM) has named Emily Mastaler, MA, MBA, the new chief administrative officer (CAO) of Stony Brook Southampton Hospital (SBSH), effective May 20.

Reporting to Stony Brook University Hospital CEO Carol Gomes, Mastaler will be responsible for leading Stony Brook Southampton Hospital in its mission to provide high-quality healthcare throughout the region. As CAO, she will oversee and ensure the integration and implementation of operational policies and procedures in support of the mission and strategic goals of Stony Brook Medicine.

“We are fortunate to have Emily Mastaler’s extensive healthcare knowledge, clinical expertise and ability,” Gomes says. “She will play a vital role as we continue to grow and deliver on our commitment of providing access to Stony Brook Medicine’s medical experts, specialists and services throughout all our East End communities.”

“I am truly honored for the incredible opportunity to join the Stony Brook Medicine and Stony Brook Southampton Hospital team. I am strongly aligned with their unyielding commitment to the sustainability of exceptional healthcare within a diverse community. It is clear, Stony Brook Medicine has elevated the well-being of the East End communities, and I am thrilled to advance this mission in strong collaboration with our community partners, staff and patients,” Mastaler says.

Mastaler joins Stony Brook with nearly two decades of healthcare experience. Most recently, she was President and CEO of River Hospital in upstate New York.

She earned a Master of Business Administration from Northeastern University, her Master of Arts in Psychology from Antioch University and her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Elmira College.

In addition to her numerous contributions to River Hospital, Mastaler is associated with many professional societies and organizations, including the American College of Healthcare Executives, National Rural Health Association, American Hospital Association, Healthcare Association of New York State (HANYS), National Council for Mental Wellbeing, and Healthcare Partners of the North Country, to name a few.

Prior to her time at River Hospital, she held several roles at the community-based behavioral healthcare organization, Health Care and Rehabilitation Services of Southeastern Vermont (HCRS). After a decade of clinical service, she advanced to the position of Chief Operating Officer which she held from 2014 to 2019.

“Throughout Mastaler’s career she has been committed to cultivating diversity, inclusion and health equity,” said William Wertheim, MD, MBA, Interim Executive Vice President for Stony Brook Medicine. “We look forward to her becoming a champion for change who promotes initiatives that serve the very diverse Eastern Long Island community.”

“Emily’s vast wealth of professional experience illustrates she is a leader who can think boldly, collaboratively, and critically within a large, complex healthcare system. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome her as Stony Brook Southampton Hospital’s new chief administrative officer and look forward to working with her to best serve our South Fork and East End patients, partners, and communities,” says Stony Brook University President, Maurie McInnis.

Fredric Weinbaum, MD, who served as Interim CAO at SBSH since March 2023, will continue in his roles as Chief Medical Officer and Chief Operating Officer.