Lulu Kitchen & Bar Extends Happy Hour, Sannino Vineyards Sessions & More East End 'Food Seen'

The lobster pasta at Lulu Kitchen & Bar in Sag Harbor.

Easter is right around the corner! Buckle up, because we’ve got a lot going on this upcoming week. Here’s all the latest foodie news and restaurant happenings.

SPRING & EASTER EATS

A special Easter brunch at Nick & Toni’s will be offered on Sunday, March 31, from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Feast on a wide array of breakfast items, such as pancakes, eggs and more! Then at 5 p.m., the restaurant will pivot to serve an Easter dinner menu. Both the Easter brunch and dinner menus can be viewed online. A separate Bambini menu will be available for the little ones. Brunch will be available for $80 per person plus tax and gratuity and will include antipasti, secondi and dessert. Reservations can be made by calling the restaurant directly at 631-324-3550 or by visiting nickandtonis.com.

Art of Eating in Bridgehampton is offering their spring and Easter takeout menu. Order by Tuesday, March 26 to pick up for the holiday. Pickup can be arranged by calling 631-267-2411.

L&W Market has announced holiday specials in honor of Easter. Orders must be placed by Friday, March 29 at 9 a.m. with a pickup date of Sunday, March 31 from 10 a.m.–noon.

Captain Jack’s on the Coast will be hosting a Spring Wine Dinner with Channing Daughters Winery on Monday, March 25. The five-course chef’s tasting will be paired with five phenomenal local wines that you don’t want to miss. The menu features delicious items such as buttermilk ranch bay scallops paired with a 2017 Brick Kiln Chardonnay, truffle mushroom tea sandwiches alongside a 2022 Rosato Sculpture Garden, halibut roulade coupled with a 2019 Cabernet Franc, marinated venison steak matched with a 2019 Petit Verdot, and top the evening off with chocolate cherry cheesecake bites accompanied by a 2004 Pazzo. The pairing is available for $125 a person, and the chef’s tasting is available without the wine pairing for $75 a person. Book your spot today by calling 631-204-5877.

Sannino Vineyards in Cutchogue is hosting multiple winemaking and blending sessions this spring: March 24, May 19 and June 9. Guests will get to enjoy an immersive wine making experience hosted by Anthony Sannino and learn all about the process of developing wine. Starting at 11 a.m. and going until 2 p.m., begin your course with a tour of Sannino’s vineyard, wine production facilities and barrel cellar. Throughout the tour, guests will get to taste the winery’s current wine lineup to understand the unique styles of wine. Following that, settle in for a light lunch and then dive right into the red wine blending session. Attendees will get to learn how to blend their own personal bottle of wine and take home a bottle. Sign up at bit.ly/43f4Puu.

Lulu Kitchen & Bar has announced that they will be extending their happy hour. Enjoy 25% off their wine list and all bar offerings available in the bar and in the dining room. The new addition is allowing guests to order from the happy hour menu while seated at tables. The offerings will be available for lunch from noon–3:30 p.m. and in the evenings from 5–6:45 p.m. Sample menu items include but are not limited to Peeko Oysters, Blistered Shishito Peppers, their Tumbleweed Mule, Dali’s Harvest and more.

On March 28 from 6:30–8:30 p.m., Canoe Place Inn is hosting a Wölffer Estate Vineyard dinner as part of a series. Join them for an intimate dining experience, pairing carefully curated menus with the acclaimed wine of Wölffer Estate Vineyard. Celebrate the 10th anniversary of Wölffer’s Summer in a Bottle with a special four-course gastronomical journey featuring rosés and a new Sauvignon Blanc release. Assistant Winemaker Luca Messana will lead through the tasting, and each course with knowledge and wit. The event is $165 a person, and reservations can be made online.

DID YOU KNOW?

You can build your own Manhattan at Cove Hollow. Choose between bourbon, rye, scotch or whiskey. Then, choose a sweetener from the following options: Carpano Antica, Dolin Rouge, or Amaro. Next, the bitters: Angostura, Peychaud’s, orange, Molé, lavender, or fig and cinnamon. Finally, select a garnish of your choice, with the options being bourbon Cherries, or an orange, lemon or grapefruit twist. Enjoy!

BITS AND BITES

Kidd Squid Brewing Co. in Sag Harbor is now hosting game nights on Thursdays at 7 p.m. On top of that, they have live music for the rest of this month every Saturday from 4–6 p.m.

Bostwick’s Chowder House in East Hampton is opening for the season next Thursday, March 28. Woohoo!

Spring Long Island Restaurant Week is less than three weeks away. Mark your calendars for April 7!

South Edison in Montauk has Bingo on Wednesday, March 27 from 7–9 p.m. with happy hour all night.

FOOD QUOTE

“Food is symbolic of love when words are inadequate.” –Alan D. Wolfelt