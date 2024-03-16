St. Patrick's Specials, Captain Jack's & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

Why not celebrate St. Paddy’s Day at an East End brewery or restaurant this month

Hey, foodies, get ready for a taste of the green scene as St. Patrick’s Day approaches! If you’re looking for delicious food specials, festive food happenings and other special events, you’re in luck: There are quite a few restaurants that want to celebrate the holiday with you, and we’re here to share them all.

PADDY’S DELIGHTS

Rowdy Hall has announced that they will offer Irish specials on St. Patrick’s Day, Saturday, March 23 for the Am O’Gansett Parade, and Sunday, March 24 for the Montauk Friends of Erin Parade. On Sunday, March 17 a special Irish prix fixe will be available for lunch and dinner with the choice of an appetizer/entrée or entrée/dessert for $35. Irish specials include Irish Colcannon soup, corned beef and cabbage, bangers and mash and a chocolate Guinness layer cake served with Irish whiskey and crushed pretzel.

The same specials will be available at a la carte pricing for the March 23 and 24 dates. Beverage specials for all three days include the Stout & Shot, a 19-ounce pint of Guinness Irish Stout with a shot of West Cork IPA Cask-Matured Irish Whiskey, as well as their Rowdy Irish Coffee, made of Bonfire Coffeehouse’s organic sunrise blend, West Cork Bourbon Cask Irish Whiskey and fresh whipped cream.

TownLine BBQ is offering St. Patrick’s Day specials, including a Guinness Pub Draught can, a shot of West Cork, and a smoked corned beef platter with cabbage, potatoes and carrots. Yum!

Greenport Harbor Brewing Company is throwing a St. Patrick’s Day Bash on March 17! Taking place from 11 a.m.–7 p.m., there will be green beer, festive drinks, a full Irish breakfast, bangers and mash, corned beef, and live music from 1–4 p.m. You had us at green beer! Admission is free.

Mirabelle at Three Village Inn is offering a special Irish-themed menu in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day! Diners can indulge in a three-course prix-fixe menu from Thursday, March 14 through Sunday, March 17 for $55 per person.

Stop by Hampton Eats to check out their March specials! March is National Nutrition Month, and in order to support being your healthiest self they are offering a 15% off discount on salads all month long. National Food Holidays are big at this eatery; be sure to keep an eye on their social media so you don’t miss any other delicious deals such as a buy one get one free cup of chicken noodle soup on National Chicken Noodle Soup Day and 20% off pizza pies and baked fruit pies for National Pi Day.

St. Patrick’s Day goodies such as Irish soda bread and green pastries will be available for the holiday. Special spring-themed tulip cookies and glazed cookies will be available on March 19 — the first day of spring — when they will also reopen their frozen yogurt self-serve station. Enjoy a cup of delicious fro-yo and add toppings of your choice from the topping wall. Easter Sunday specials will also be available and include chocolate bunnies, chocolate eggs and hot cross buns. If you’re having a party for any of these dates and want to treat your guests, be sure to order items in advance.

Canoe Place Inn is offering a cooking class with Chef Jarrod: bread making! On Sunday, March 17 from 3–4:45 p.m., dive into the process of dough making and shaping two CPI staples: breadsticks and focaccia. Their expert chef will guide you through the hands-on cooking class in a relaxed and social atmosphere. This class is a part of a series which promises to be educational and enjoyable, offering participants a memorable culinary adventure. The event is $110 a person and you can book your spot in the kitchen at bit.ly/3T2ePCD.

DID YOU KNOW?

Captain Jack’s on the Coast, newly renovated, is now open in North Sea! Be sure to check out the new space.

BITS AND BITES

Nick & Toni’s is hosting an España: Rias Baixas to Rioja Wine Dinner on Thursday, March 21. Starting at 6:30 p.m., guests will get to enjoy a four-course dinner meticulously paired with hand-selected wines for $125 per person. The tasting menu will include the following: croquetas de jamón, garlic shrimp, grilled octopus, wood oven roasted Iberico pork, Basque burnt cheesecake, and churros. Attendees will also be eligible for pre-order discounts on select wines. To secure your spot, purchase tickets at bit.ly/3wHtr2Y.

Rumba in Hampton Bays is having a unique Rumba Rum pairing dinner on Thursday, March 21 at 6:30 p.m. A one-night-only event, the evening will include five exquisite courses with handcrafted cocktails created using Appleton Estate Jamaican Rum. This epicurean adventure will consist of daring dishes with bold Caribbean flavors, such as shrimp Américaine, pan-seared halibut, lemon trés leches, and their special fired-up daiquiri! To purchase tickets and view the full menu, visit rumbahamptonbays.com.