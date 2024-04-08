Cocktail Recipe: Learn to Make the Chef's Margarita at El Verano in Southampton

The Chef’s Margarita at El Verano

Calling all margarita lovers — if you’re looking for a delicious margarita recipe, we’ve got you covered. Check out this recipe from El Verano in Southampton, featuring the Chef’s Margarita. Happy sipping!

Ingredients:

1 oz Casa Lotos Sotol

1 oz Casa Dragones Tequila Blanco

0.75 oz Aperol

1 oz fresh lime juice

0.75 oz simple syrup or light agave

2 oz tangerine juice

3 dashes chili powder

Directions:

In a shaker, add two cups of ice, then add all listed ingredients.

Shake well for 30 seconds.

Pour over a large wine glass, then garnish with tajin rim and a tangerine slice.

El Verano is located at 10 Windmill Lane in Southampton Village and can be reached by calling 631-377-3050. To learn more, visit elveranony.com.