Cocktail Recipe: Learn to Make the Chef's Margarita at El Verano in Southampton
Calling all margarita lovers — if you’re looking for a delicious margarita recipe, we’ve got you covered. Check out this recipe from El Verano in Southampton, featuring the Chef’s Margarita. Happy sipping!
Chef’s Margarita at El Verano
Ingredients:
1 oz Casa Lotos Sotol
1 oz Casa Dragones Tequila Blanco
0.75 oz Aperol
1 oz fresh lime juice
0.75 oz simple syrup or light agave
2 oz tangerine juice
3 dashes chili powder
Directions:
In a shaker, add two cups of ice, then add all listed ingredients.
Shake well for 30 seconds.
Pour over a large wine glass, then garnish with tajin rim and a tangerine slice.
El Verano is located at 10 Windmill Lane in Southampton Village and can be reached by calling 631-377-3050. To learn more, visit elveranony.com.