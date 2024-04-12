Florida Man's North Fork Police Chase Ends in Long Island Sound

Southold Town Police (Southold Town photo)

Southold Town police officers rescued a Florida man who drove off a 100-foot bluff into the Long Island Sound while fleeing cops investigating him for allegedly slashing a vehicle’s tires on April 8, authorities said.

Police had pulled over the vehicle Roger Foster of The Villages was driving on Route 48 after a complainant reported someone matching his description slashed a tire of a vehicle parked at the Southold Town Hall Annex, police said. The 56-year-old suspect initially stopped in Riverhead, but then sped off back to Greenport with officers and a Suffolk County police helicopter in pursuit, authorities said. The high-speed chase ended on South Road.

“Ignoring the road end, he continued at a high rate of speed crashing through the wooden barrier and launched his vehicle over the bluff, ultimately landing in the water,” police said in a news release. “Officers on scene rushed down the stairs to the vehicle, which was partially submerged. Officers broke the driver side window, opened the door and extracted Foster.”

The suspect was arrested and taken to Peconic Bay Hospital in Riverhead to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Rapid Recovery Towing hoisted the vehicle up the bluff and onto the roadway before police impounded the vehicle.

Foster was charged with criminal contempt, criminal mischief, unlawful fleeing and numerous traffic violations, and was found to have two warrants for his arrest, police said. His arraignment at Southold Town Justice Court was pending as of press time. Attorney information was not immediately available.