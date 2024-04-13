Copacabana Night, Cooking Classes & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

R.AIRE Chef Alex Bujoreanu with paella a plenty

Rainy days don’t have to give you the blues. Lift your spirits with some delicious food! Here are some uplifting and exciting happenings to look forward to.

FOODIE EVENTS:

Hampton Eats is now serving burgers. Stop by for a USDA Choice black angus beef burgers made of a blend of short rib and chuck. Specialty burgers include the Cowboy Burger with grilled mushrooms, onions, bacon and Monterey Jack cheese; the Reuben Burger smothered in Swiss cheese, Thousand Island dressing and coleslaw; as well as the Pepperoni Pizza Burger; Blue Moon Burger; Spicy Burger; and Tex-Mex Burger. Want a side of fries with that? Add a side of shoestring fries to your order. Not a fan of fries? Add onion rings, a tossed salad, coleslaw, Caesar salad or potato salad, and dig in.

Looking for a restaurant offering Passover specials? Celebrate at Rowdy Hall in Amagansett. A la carte specials will be available Monday, April 22 and Tuesday, April 23. The dishes available for the holiday include potato latkes with smoked salmon, dill and crème fraiche, red wine–braised brisket with root vegetable puree and apricots, and coconut custard with strawberry compote and coconut flakes. Can’t make it to the restaurant? These specials are available for takeout as well.

R.AIRE at The Hampton Maid is offering cooking classes with award-winning Chef Alex Bujoreanu. Learn how to make authentic Spanish tapas and paella, which will be paired with Spanish wines. The upcoming class on April 14 is already sold out, but luckily, they are offering another one on April 28 from 3:30–6:30 p.m. Classes are $150 per person and can be booked at bit.ly/49mvRld. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to learn a new skill in the kitchen that is sure to impress friends and family.

Candlelight Fridays are back in April at Wölffer Estate Vineyard. Starting at 4 p.m., live music and the refreshed menu will provide the perfect ending to your week. Taking place in the tasting room, happenings include seasonal pairings, new wine and cider releases, as well as specialty cocktails. The live music to accompany each Friday features local musicians including Rob Europe on April 12, Paris Ray on April 19 and Tom Wardle on April 26. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made by visiting wolffer.com.

The Clubhouse Hamptons always has fun foodie happenings going on. On April 13 they are hosting a Copacabana Night to benefit the Eleanor Whitmore Early Childhood Center. The special evening will transport guests back to the glamorous days of the Copacabana Club with a live performance by Bluestone Band. Tickets are $25, and a cash bar and prix-fixe menu will be available along with raffles taking place throughout the evening. The event is from 7–11:45 p.m., and tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/4aJYzh7.

DID YOU KNOW?

Bistro Été has cocktails inspired by Willy Wonka’s three-course-dinner chewing gum, served daily. Chef Arie Pavlou brings his Le Cordon Bleu training behind the bar to create cocktails such as their infamous Truffle Martini with freshly shaved seasonal truffles that drinks like a meal. He enjoys playing with food and spirits, bringing to life concoctions such as the Smoked Cherry Maple Old Fashion with his house-made maraschino cherries.

BITS AND BITES:

New special alert! Bostwick’s Chowder House is officially open and offering a new item: the grilled shrimp tostado. Enjoy char-grilled shrimp served on a crispy corn tortilla with guacamole, shredded cabbage, roasted corn salsa, queso fresco and lemongrass-infused barbecue sauce. Yum!

When the calendar says Friday, that means its Bingo Night at Union Burger Bar. The games begin at 6:30 p.m. but you might want to get there early to grab a seat because they fill up quickly. Even if your winning number doesn’t get called, you’ll have a great meal to wash down the defeat.

Duck Walk Vineyards is now open seven days a week, at both the Water Mill and Southold locations, to welcome the spring season. Visit them from 11 a.m.–6 p.m. with wine tastings starting at $16 per person.

The Golden Ticket Giveaway hosted by Long Island Restaurant Week is only open for a couple more days. Enter for a chance to win one of three gift cards to any restaurant participating in the spring edition of Restaurant Week. Enter at bit.ly/4afvkTe and good luck.

Captain Jack’s on the Coast is hosting Trivia Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Show them what you’ve got with your best trivia facts, and don’t forget an order of Jack’s Fish Tacos for Taco Tuesday!

FOOD QUOTE:

“Growing up, I learned life’s important lessons at the dinner table.” –Chef John Besh