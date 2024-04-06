Greenport Gets $3M for Mitchell Park Bulkhead Replacement

Greenport Harbor

The Village of Greenport is getting $3 million in federal funding to fund a bulkhead replacement project in its popular Mitchell Park.

The recently approved Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development Appropriations funding will pay for Funding for installation of a new 776-foot-long vinyl bulkhead immediately seaward of the existing timber bulkhead that is failing.

“Greenport’s Mitchell Park Marina is an important New York tourist destination, providing easy access to the Village’s many restaurants, shops, galleries and museums,” said Greenport Mayor Kevin Stuessi. He added that the project is “essential to the continuing economic vitality of the Village and region while preserving waterfront access and the character of the community of all of our residents and visitors.”

The funding was included in a $1.2 trillion package of spending bills that Congress passed on March 23 and President Joe Biden signed into law shortly later, delaying a threat of a government shutdown until autumn.

“This significant investment will facilitate … a critical measure aimed at safeguarding the Village against potential flooding and the risk of becoming a part of Greenport Harbor,” said U.S. Rep. Nick LaLota (R-Rocky Point), who secured the funding.