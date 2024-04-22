Hampton Bays Superfund Site Cleanup Advances

The Hampton Bays Firehouse property is now listed as a state Superfund site. Independent/James J. Mackin

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is accepting public comments on its plan to cleanup a Superfund site at a Hampton Bays fire station this fall, officials said.

The DEC and state Department of Health have devised an expedited two-month cleanup plan to remedy contamination at the 2-acre Hampton Bays Fire District site on West Montauk Highway. The property has been found to be polluted with chemicals used in firefighter foam that federal agencies have determined can be hazardous to human health.

The site is considered a Class 2 site in the state Registry of Inactive Hazardous Waste Sites, as the list of State Superfund sites is known, meaning action is required due to a significant threat to public health or the environment.

Investigations have confirmed contamination in surface soils and storm drains that have impacted groundwater quality, but no private wells have been impacted and the fire district has placed a water treatment system on its supply well. The surface soil can continue to be utilized for current operations and public events, officials noted.

The cleanup will be performed by Hampton Bays Fire District with oversight provided by DEC, officials said.

The DEC is accepting written comments about the proposed plan for 30 days, from April 10 through May 10. For more information, visit extapps.dec.ny.gov/data/DecDocs/152249.