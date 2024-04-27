Food Seen: New Hamptons Restaurants, Spring Wine Events & More

Sparkling Pointe

Restaurateurs are coming out of hibernation to get you excited for the season! New restaurants are blooming in the Hamptons along with exciting happenings taking place throughout the East End.

SPRING HAPPENINGS

Montauk Yacht Club has announced that they have proudly joined The Collective, Proper Hospitality’s roster of independent hotels. The 107-key resort will debut a multimillion-dollar renovation this summer following the change in management and operations of the historic resort and marina. The renovation will include the debut of a new restaurant: Ocean Club Montauk, a restaurant and bar by Chef McCarroll, which will be open for the summer season. Taking inspiration from its Caribbean counterpart Ocean Club St. Barth’s, the new restaurant will feature an elevated menu of just-caught seafood, seasonal and local produce that celebrates the best of the East Coast and new dishes from the restaurant’s wood-fired grill.

Navy Beach Montauk welcomes their 15th season on Friday, April 26. The beachfront restaurant opens at 5 p.m. and will be rolling out a new menu this season including steak tartare, shrimp ceviche, lobster hand rolls, moules-frites and tuna crudo nicoise. In addition to those delicious dishes, more vegetarian-friendly and health-conscious options will be available such as chopped asian chicken salad, Ratatouille pasta, roasted Moroccan carrots, grilled broccolini, as well as the popular Buddha Bowl and the Grilled Artichoke. New mocktails and cocktails are also on the menu.

World Class Wines of New York, a Wölffer Estate Vineyard wine pairing dinner, will be taking place at Canoe Place Inn on May 1. Join them for a toast to the start of spring with a limited wine dinner and cocktail reception hosted by winemaker/partner Roman Roth. A special farm to table menu will be paired with Roth’s personal Merlot and Chardonnay selections, all from New York. The intimate and exclusive dinner party will be held in the inn’s beautiful Canoe Place Study and is limited to just 20 guests. Book quickly before they sell out! From 6:30–8:30 p.m., guests can experience this delectable evening for $185 per person. Book your spot now at bit.ly/3xFNeQN.

Sparkling Pointe in Southold is hosting their Sparkling Wine Master Class Series: Sparkling Wines in the Vines. Their wines are sustainably grown on three vineyard sites comprising 40 acres within the North Fork of Long Island American Viticultural Area. Enjoy a vineyard walk, tour and tasting of three classic Champagne varieties in both still and sparkling form. Friday, April 27 at 3 p.m., with a rain date of Sunday, April 28, enjoy an afternoon walk through the vines. Tickets are available at bit.ly/3Jw9fE8.

DID YOU KNOW?

A variety of new restaurants are opening in the Hamptons next month! N’AMO Seafood & Raw Bar opens in Montauk this May. The restaurant plans to bring together great seafood and a unique combination of modern Italian cuisine and tastes of the Far East in a casual and lively atmosphere.

Village Bistro in East Hampton will open in May. The spot aims to be a year-round hangout for locals and visitors alike with bistro classics. Bill Durney, the owner of Red Hook Tavern, will be opening a new eatery in the Hamptons. Durney teased that Sag Harbor Tavern is on track to open in May with a seafood-focused menu and 40 seats inside and approximately 70 seats outside.

Arthur & Sons will be opening in Bridgehampton with a menu filled with old-school Italian American red-sauce favorites. May is going to be an exciting month for foodies!

BITS AND BITES:

Bell & Anchor will be open for Mother’s Day and will be serving a special brunch menu from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.! They will also be open for dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m.; book a table to celebrate the moms in your life.

Brunch is now available every Sunday at Captain Jack’s on the Coast! The restaurant opens at 10:30 a.m. and will feature the brunch menu until 3 p.m.

Dockers Waterside opens for the season April 26th! Live music with Saratonin will be taking place from 5–9 p.m. to celebrate.

Stay tuned for the grand opening date of Riverhead Brew House at 221 East Main Street in Riverhead! This new spot will feature lots of beer, good eats, waterfront views, live music and good times.

FOOD QUOTE:

“You don’t need a silver fork to eat good food.” –Chef Paul Prudhomme