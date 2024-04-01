Westhampton Beach

Stepping Off the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Westhampton Beach

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 04/01/2024

Girl Scout Troop 2168Rick Seigleman

Grand Marshal Patty Ziparo-DaltonRick Seigleman

HUGS & THRIVE Organization VolunteersRick Seigleman

Laura Rokas, Patricia SheridanRick Seigleman

Pipes and Drums - AOH DIV 8 SeldenRick Seigleman

Richard MacQuill, Dana AbruzzoRick Seigleman

Shock Owner Elyse Richman & friendsRick Seigleman

Southampton Town Trustee Ann Welker, Southampton Supervisor Maria Moore, NYS Assembylman Fred Thiele, Rick Martell, Tommy John SchiavoniRick Seigleman

Suffolk County Supervisor Ed RomaineRick Seigleman

The Greater WHB Chamber Of CommerceRick Seigleman

The Pesce FamilyRick Seigleman

The Vione FamilyRick Seigleman

Westhampton Ambulance JuniorsRick Seigleman

Westhampton War Memorial AmbulanceRick Seigleman

WHB FD Vintage TruckRick Seigleman

WHB FD Junior Fire Co.Rick Seigleman

WHB Fire DepartmentRick Seigleman

WHB HS Pep BandRick Seigleman

WHB Mayor Ralph Urban, WHB Village Town Trustee Rob Rubio, Southampton Town Clerk Sundy SchermeyerRick Seigleman

WHBPAC Arts AcademyRick Seigleman

Westhampton Beach celebrated as the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade stepped off, led by this year’s Grand Marshal Patty Ziparo-Dalton.

The procession began at the corner of Mill Road and Oneck Lane, along Mill Road before culminating on Main Street.

Spectators cheered and waved Irish flags as the parade showcased a colorful aray of floats, marching bands and community groups.

