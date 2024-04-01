Stepping Off the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Westhampton Beach
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
04/01/2024
Girl Scout Troop 2168
Grand Marshal Patty Ziparo-Dalton
HUGS & THRIVE Organization Volunteers
Laura Rokas, Patricia Sheridan
Pipes and Drums - AOH DIV 8 Selden
Richard MacQuill, Dana Abruzzo
Shock Owner Elyse Richman & friends
Southampton Town Trustee Ann Welker, Southampton Supervisor Maria Moore, NYS Assembylman Fred Thiele, Rick Martell, Tommy John Schiavoni
Suffolk County Supervisor Ed Romaine
The Greater WHB Chamber Of Commerce
The Pesce Family
The Vione Family
Westhampton Ambulance Juniors
Westhampton War Memorial Ambulance
WHB FD Vintage Truck
WHB FD Junior Fire Co.
WHB Fire Department
WHB HS Pep Band
WHB Mayor Ralph Urban, WHB Village Town Trustee Rob Rubio, Southampton Town Clerk Sundy Schermeyer
WHBPAC Arts Academy
Westhampton Beach celebrated as the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade stepped off, led by this year’s Grand Marshal Patty Ziparo-Dalton.
The procession began at the corner of Mill Road and Oneck Lane, along Mill Road before culminating on Main Street.
Spectators cheered and waved Irish flags as the parade showcased a colorful aray of floats, marching bands and community groups.