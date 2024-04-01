Stepping Off the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Westhampton Beach

Girl Scout Troop 2168 Rick Seigleman Grand Marshal Patty Ziparo-Dalton Rick Seigleman HUGS & THRIVE Organization Volunteers Rick Seigleman Laura Rokas, Patricia Sheridan Rick Seigleman Pipes and Drums - AOH DIV 8 Selden Rick Seigleman Richard MacQuill, Dana Abruzzo Rick Seigleman Shock Owner Elyse Richman & friends Rick Seigleman Southampton Town Trustee Ann Welker, Southampton Supervisor Maria Moore, NYS Assembylman Fred Thiele, Rick Martell, Tommy John Schiavoni Rick Seigleman Suffolk County Supervisor Ed Romaine Rick Seigleman The Greater WHB Chamber Of Commerce Rick Seigleman The Pesce Family Rick Seigleman The Vione Family Rick Seigleman Westhampton Ambulance Juniors Rick Seigleman Westhampton War Memorial Ambulance Rick Seigleman WHB FD Vintage Truck Rick Seigleman WHB FD Junior Fire Co. Rick Seigleman WHB Fire Department Rick Seigleman WHB HS Pep Band Rick Seigleman WHB Mayor Ralph Urban, WHB Village Town Trustee Rob Rubio, Southampton Town Clerk Sundy Schermeyer Rick Seigleman WHBPAC Arts Academy Rick Seigleman

Westhampton Beach celebrated as the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade stepped off, led by this year’s Grand Marshal Patty Ziparo-Dalton.

The procession began at the corner of Mill Road and Oneck Lane, along Mill Road before culminating on Main Street.

Spectators cheered and waved Irish flags as the parade showcased a colorful aray of floats, marching bands and community groups.