Check Out Bay Street Theater's 2024 Mainstage Season Lineup

Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor, Photo: Barbara Lassen

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced a stellar lineup for its 2024 Mainstage Season, with music and comedy shows filling out a packed summer schedule. Season subscriptions and limited tickets are on sale now.

BAY STREET THEATER MAINSTAGE SEASON

THE SUBJECT WAS ROSES

May 28–June 16

Bay Street Theater’s 2024 Mainstage season kicks off with a genuine family affair: Frank D. Gilroy’s Pulitzer Prize–winning drama The Subject Was Roses starring Mad Men actor John Slattery, wife Talia Balsam and their son Harry Slattery. This two-time Tony-winning play is a poignant drama about a family’s emotional struggles as their son returns home to the Bronx after service in WWII. Directed by Tony Award winner Scott Wittman, the production previews May 28–31, with its red-carpet opening night scheduled for Saturday, June 1. Cast talkbacks are scheduled for the Tuesdays of June 4 and June 11.

MASTER CLASS

June 25–July 20

This Terrence McNally comedy with music is a virtuoso exploration of art, ego and the pursuit of perfection. In the waning years of her life and with her career far behind her, an opera diva retreats into memories of acclaim and adversity while contending with her students during a funny and brutal master class in singing. Directed by Broadway director Lisa Peterson, the show previews June 25–28 and officially opens on Saturday, June 29.

WHAT I KNOW, NOW

July 15–20

Eager to satiate theater fans, Bay Street has announced a bonus fourth Mainstage show this summer: the world premiere of Julia Motyka’s one-woman show What I Know, Now. The breakout hit of the 2023 New Works Festival, the play follows a woman exploring the nature of faith and her complicated family.

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL

August 14–19

Presented in association with Berkshire Theatre Group and Geva Theatre, Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein: The Musical rounds out an ambitious 2024 season. Directed by Stuart Ross with choreography by Gerry Mcintyre, this hilarious adaptation of the beloved film blends the comedic genius of Mel Brooks with classic B-movie horror. Previews run August 1–2, and opening night is set for Saturday, August 3.

BEYOND MAINSTAGE

MUSIC MONDAYS

Bay Street’s hit summer concert series is back and showcasing new artists, each performing and sharing stories of their time on and off the stage in an intimate setting. The 2024 lineup includes Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes on Monday, July 8, at 8 p.m.; The Harlem Gospel Choir: A Gospel Concert with a Special Tribute to Aretha Franklin on Monday, August 5, 8 p.m.; Erich Bergen, Star of Madam Secretary and Jersey Boys, Live in Concert on Monday, August 12, 8 p.m.; and Ari Axelrod in A Place for Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway on Monday, August 18, 8 p.m.

MIKE BIRBIGLIA: PLEASE STOP THE RIDE

Back by popular demand, comedian Mike Birbiglia returns to Bay Street to bust guts and split sides with his latest show. Catch him at one of five shows this summer: Thursday, July 25 at 6 p.m.; Friday, July 26 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, July 27 at 6 p.m. and also at 8:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 28 at 2 p.m.

2024 SUMMER GALA

In addition to the traditional shows, Bay Street Theater supporters have the annual Summer Gala to look forward to. This year’s event takes place on Saturday, July 6 at 7 p.m. and honors power couple David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris, and outstanding community leader Dr. Georgette Grier-Key.

Bay Street Theater is located at 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. For tickets, call the box office at 631-725-9500 or visit baystreet.org.