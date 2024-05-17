Councilwoman McNamara Leads Great East End Cleanup

Councilwoman Cyndi McNamara, Southampton Youth Board Members, Youth Services Coordinator Tracy Kolsin Couresty of Southampton Town East Quogue PTA's Laura DiLandro and Councilwoman Cyndi McNamara with East Quogue Elementary School Students Courtesy of Southampton Town Evelyn Alexander Wildlfe Rescue Center's Exec Dir. Maria Mulcahy, Volunteer Isabella Johnstone, Dev. Dir. Noelle Dunlop, Councilwoman Cyndi McNamara Couresty of Southampton Town Hampton Bays American Legion Veterans Post 924 Courtesy of Southampton Town

In celebration of Earth Day, the Great East End Cleanup rallied approximately 550 volunteers who collectively removed 7.76 tons of garbage.

Councilwoman Cyndi McNamara joined forces with various groups at local beaches: the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center at Ponquogue Beach, the Southampton Youth Bureau at the Shinnecock Canal, and the East Quogue PTA at Hot Dog Beach.

The cleanup reaffirmed the town’s commitment to preserving the beauty of the East End for generations to come.