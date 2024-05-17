Councilwoman McNamara Leads Great East End Cleanup
1 minute 05/17/2024
In celebration of Earth Day, the Great East End Cleanup rallied approximately 550 volunteers who collectively removed 7.76 tons of garbage.
Councilwoman Cyndi McNamara joined forces with various groups at local beaches: the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center at Ponquogue Beach, the Southampton Youth Bureau at the Shinnecock Canal, and the East Quogue PTA at Hot Dog Beach.
The cleanup reaffirmed the town’s commitment to preserving the beauty of the East End for generations to come.