Local Theater Is Thriving on the East End this Summer 2024

Hampton Theatre Company performing “Admissions,” Photo: Tom Kochie

The East End is widely regarded as a haven for the arts to flourish, with esteemed venues like Bay Street Theater and Guild Hall’s John Drew Theater producing some of the region’s most anticipated productions year-round. However, there are several lesser-known theater companies, both professional and community, providing the East End with even more top-notch, approachable productions.

HAMPTON THEATRE COMPANY

The Hampton Theatre Company fills a unique niche in the Long Island performing arts landscape. From its start as a small community group bound together by a love of live theater, it has grown into a successful professional company: one that is still dedicated to the dream of promoting primarily East End talent.

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

May 23–June 9

Laugh out loud at this big, bawdy, boisterous musical comedy featuring music and lyrics from Stephen Sondheim and a book by Burt Shevelove and Larry Gelbart.

The show takes place at Quogue Community Hall, 125 Jessup Avenue, Quogue. For tickets, call 631-653-8955 or visit hamptontheatre.org.

NORTH FORK COMMUNITY THEATRE

The North Fork Community Theatre (NFCT) promotes the study of, and stimulates public interest in, the dramatic arts, affording residents of the Town of Southold and surrounding communities an opportunity to participate in dramatic activities. Those looking to support NFCT are encouraged to attend their 16th annual gala, Broadway by the Barn, on Saturday, June 8.

FOLLIES

May 16–June 2

Stephen Sondheim Winner of seven Tony Awards in 1972, Follies is a multi-layered story that has been called Stephen Sondheim’s greatest masterpiece. Directed by Stephen Ness and filled with tart sentiment, the show takes place on the eve of the destruction of the historic but now derelict Weissman Theater as former showgirls sing their old numbers and confront past regrets.

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA

May 16–June 2

The NFCT’s Youth on Stage (YOS) program presents the enchanting, Tony-nominated Broadway adaptation of the beloved musical that will put a spell on audiences of all ages.

The NFCT is located at 12700 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. For tickets, call 631-298-6328 or visit nfct.com.

OUR FABULOUS VARIETY SHOW

The mission of Our Fabulous Variety Show (OFVS) is to create accessible, innovative cultural arts experiences and to bridge the arts opportunity gap by cultivating inclusive arts experiences for all. Founded in 2010 by Anita Boyer and Kasia Klimiuk, OFVS is a nonprofit performance and arts education organization that produces full-scale plays, student showcases and drag shows, and provides educational performing arts programming to the community.

SPRING VARIETAL SHOWCASE

May 30 & May 31, 6 p.m.

This production is the culminating showcase for the recent OFVS semester of performing arts classes, featuring students ages 5–18.

OFVS productions take place at LTV Studios, 75 Industrial Road, Wainscott. For more info, call 631-507-4603 or visit ourfabulousvarietyshow.org.

NORTHEAST STAGE

Northeast Stage presentations aim to involve the community through participation as both presenters and audience and to develop actors, directors, producers, designers, set builders and costumers through workshops and exposure to professionals in visual and performing arts.

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED)

June 7-8, 14-15

In collaboration with Corchaug Repertory Theatre, Northeast Stage presents a special arrangement of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) at two North Fork venues: Jamesport Meeting House on June 7–8 and the Holy Rrinity Church of Greenport on June 14–15.

WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE’S OTHELLO

July 30–August 6

See Northeast Stage perform free Shakespeare in the Park at one of four venues this summer: Meadowlark Vineyard in Cutchogue on July 22, Grangabel Park in Riverhead on July 24, Shorefront Bandshell in Patchogue on July 25, and Mitchell Park in Greenport on the weekend of July 26–28.

For info and ticket, call 631-407-0539 or visit northeaststage.org.

THE GATEWAY

Now celebrating their 7th season, The Gateway is nonprofit organization that produces top-quality theater productions at The Gateway Playhouse.

ROCK OF AGES

May 3–June 2

Rock of Ages is the Tony-nominated blockbuster that will nostalgically transport you back to the 1980s with more than 25 hits from the era of big hair and big dreams.

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

June 21–July 21

Jimmy Buffett’s musical comedy features his most-loved classics, with a book by Emmy winner Greg Garcia and Emmy nominee Mike O’Malley. This hilarious, heartwarming musical is the party you’ve been waiting for!

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

August 9–September 8

From the chart-topping hits that Carole King wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, trailblazing success, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical takes you back to where it all began and leads you through the ride of a lifetime.

The Gateway Playhouse is located at 215 South Country Road in Bellport. For tickets and info, call 631-286-1133 ot visit thegateway.org.