Eat in Riverhead: New Restaurants at Gateway to the North Fork

Casa Dorado debuted last month

One of the best things about the return of beach season on the East End isn’t at the shore, it’s all the new restaurants to try — and Riverhead does not disappoint in that regard.

Whether you prefer your brew to be caffeinated or with hops and barley, there are a few new spots to get an adult beverage. New authentic Mexican cuisine offerings have popped up as well, in addition to a renovated diner that’s back on the scene following a change in ownership. Enjoy the fruits of Riverhead’s continuing renaissance by breaking bread at one of these enticing new restaurants.

New Restaurants in Riverhead

Riverhead Brew House

Lily Flanagan’s Restaurant Group celebrated the grand opening of yet another lively restaurant and bar on May 2, this time in the heart of Riverhead with waterfront views. The menu features an array of options for all, craft cocktails and draft beer. The Riverhead Brew House opened its doors just in time to be an ideal summer spot where guests can enjoy live music. 221 East Main Street, Suite 5, Riverhead. 631-212-1265, riverheadbrewhouse.com

Mugs on Main x Supper at Mom’s

The Mugs on Main Coffee Shop recently announced its cobranding with Supper at Mom’s. Mugs on Main will continue to serve brunch daily until 1 p.m. and then transform into Supper at Mom’s at 5 p.m. from Thursday through Sunday. The restaurant aims to serve the local community with a comfortable atmosphere and home-cooked meals including pot pies, meatloaf, roasted chicken and more. 33 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-381-0494, mugsonmain.com

Casa Dorado Deli Taqueria

Opening its doors on April 26, Casa Dorado brings authentic and appetizing Mexican cuisine to downtown Riverhead. The deli taqueria–style restaurant serves with quality in all of its recipes, whether it is breakfast, lunch, dinner or a Mexican-styled delight. 221 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-591-0553, casadoradony.com

Peconic Diner

After an ownership change and months of renovation, the Peconic Diner is back open and serving as Riverhead’s modern diner. The eatery highlights an updated menu, with the addition of a bar, Sunday brunch specials and private party accommodations. The diner is open seven days a week, and guests should check their social media for occasional live music and DJ nights. 871 Old Country Road, Riverhead. 631-591-0291, peconicdiner.com