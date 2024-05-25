Robert Theodore Diem Remembered for Service to South Jamesport Community

Robert Theodore Diem

Robert Theodore Diem, lifelong South Jamesport resident, died on Wednesday, May 15. He was 87.

Diem was born on November 20, 1936 in Greenport to Mildred Nellie (née Corwin) and Theodore Irwing Diem. He was one of three children. He graduated from Riverhead High School.

After high school, he enlisted with the United States Navy for four years. On May 21, 1961 in Kirklin, Indiana he married the love of his life, the late Cora Sue (née Brown) Diem. Together they had three children.

Diem was a boat builder, fisherman and retired from Brookhaven National Laboratory after working there for 35 years. He was a member and past first assistant chief for the Jamesport Fire Department, volunteering for 50 years.

He also gave back on 9/11 by going to Ground Zero.

Predeceased by his loving wife of 55 years, Cora Sue, who died on December 22, 2016, Diem is survived by his children James Diem, Pamela Diem Dickson and Michael Diem; and grandchild Joseph Dickson.

The family has chosen to remember Diem’s life privately at this time. DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.