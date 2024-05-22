Roseade Is Pouring Tasty Beverages at Dan's Rose Soiree

Roseade

Rosé Soirée presented by Wilmington Trust

Roseade USA Managing Partner and Founder Karl Ziegler is bringing his delicious libation to this year’s kickoff to summer in the Hamptons, Dan’s Rosé Soireé Presented by Wilmington Trust, on Sunday, May 26 over Memorial Day weekend, in Southampton. Tickets include tastings from more than 20 rosé wines sourced from the best wineries throughout the South Fork, North Fork and top wine regions from across the world, as well as over15 top chefs offering up their best bites.

Plus enjoy a full bar of craft beers, speciality cocktails, DJs, live music and lots of fun. Learn more and get tickets at DansTaste.com.

A Chat with Roseade Founder Karl Ziegler

How did you get into this line of work?

I have been in the wine & spirits industry for over 25 years. I went to work for a distributor shortly after graduating from UNLV with a degree in hospitality. I liked the idea of being close to the restaurant and hotel business with out having to work nights and weekends.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

I am motivated and inspired by my family.

What new trends are you seeing?

The wine spritzer/ wine cooler category is growing rapidly and Roseade is one of the category leaders

What is your comfort beverage of choice and why?

I really love Chablis while out on the East End in the summer.

What is a challenge you face?

I enjoy making Roseade as it as always a challenge to make each production better than the last.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Our Roseade Spritzer! A delicious blend of California Rose, and fresh lemonade.