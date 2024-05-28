Southampton Montessori School Celebrates 40th Anniversary

Southampton Montessori School

Starting with an inaugural class of six students ages 3–4 upon its opening in 1983, the Southampton Montessori School is now celebrating its 40th anniversary and is reflecting on all it has accomplished.

To recognize the milestone, the Southampton Montessori School is throwing a 40th anniversary celebration party at Centro Trattoria & Bar in Hampton Bays on Thursday, May 30, from 6-9 p.m.

“The 40th anniversary is a testimony to the Montessori method and the staff who have gone above and beyond here,” says Donna Hopping, assistant director of the school. “We are the only fully accredited Montessori school on the East End, and to be able to provide Montessori education for a couple of generations now is very significant to us.”

The school currently offers classes to children starting at 15 months and up to third grade and is looking to expand with the addition of a preschool/primary education class. Southampton Montessori School now has a total enrollment of 46 students in their educational programs, and even some students who are children of past alumni.

“Over the years we have really enjoyed having children of our past students part of our programs,” Hopping says. “This year alone we have three students who are children of past alumni.”

The celebration will embrace the past, celebrate the present and envision success for the future to continue to deliver premier educational experience for East End children with constant commitment to the Montessori philosophy.

The Montessori way has been a success for the past 40 years, as teachers and staff recognize the independence of each child, acknowledge the strengths and weaknesses of each child, and promote hands-on learning styles.

“Montessori is a tried-and-true philosophy. It has lasted many years and … we continue to adhere to the Montessori philosophy,” Hopping says.

The event will be a remarkable night to highlight the efforts made by teachers who have made a difference in young children’s lives, especially one teacher who has been there since the doors opened, a true testament to the operations of Southampton Montessori School.

“We have our kindergarten/lower elementary teacher who has been with us since the very beginning. So when staff endures it, that is when you can tell these past 40 years have been a success,” Hopping notes.

The celebration will feature a silent auction where guests in attendance can bid on gift cards, merchandise and services that have been generously donated by local businesses. All of the proceeds from ticket prices and the silent auction will help fund the enhancement of classroom materials, playground equipment, a greenhouse area for learning outside the classroom, curriculum advancements, and in-house field trips.

Tickets are $100 per guest, which includes food and drinks and must be purchased prior to the event. For more information about the event and the Southampton Montessori School, visit southamptonmontessorischool.com.