Summer 2024 Calendar: Things to Do in the Hamptons & North Fork

The Hamptons and North Fork are the places to be this Summer 2024

Every week is full of exciting events and activities in the Hamptons and North Fork, but the summer season has certain highlights that rise above the rest. Here’s what’s happening on the East End this May–August, 2024 — don’t miss these summer events.

May 2024

Memorial Day Weekend at the Southampton Social Club

Friday-Sunday, May 24-26

Don’t miss a sparkling way to start the summer, where live music will keep you rockin’ out. Reserve your spot for a prix-fixe dinner, bottle service or a Sunset Cabana.

256 Elm Street, Southampton. 631-287-1400, southamptonsocialclub.com

Memorial Day Weekend at Gurney’s Montauk

Friday-Sunday, May 24-26

Enjoy the holiday in style at Gurney’s Montauk, where the weekend-long celebration includes live DJ sets at the beach club and fire pit, wellness classes, mixology sessions, kids’ events and ice cream socials. Take advantage of beach chairs and umbrellas at the Beach Club while you’re there.

290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com

Yoga in the Vines

Saturdays & Sundays, 8 a.m., 9 a.m. & 10:15 a.m.

Don’t miss the 11th season of Yoga in the Vines in the bucolic fields of Wölffer Estate, beginning on May 25. Outdoor classes are available on Saturdays and Sundays, and you’ll need to bring your yoga mat or purchase one at the vines. This year, Pilates and core barre fit classes are also available. Check the schedule and reserve your spot in advance.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

Mighty North Fork Triathlon

Sunday, May 26, 6:50 a.m.

You’ll be flipping your fins for this popular triathlon that is appropriate even for beginners, with a calm Peconic Bay swim, mostly flat 7-mile bike ride and scenic 3.5-mile run. Register now and meet at Cedar Beach on May 26.

3690 Cedar Beach Road, Southold. trisignup.com/Race/NY/Southold/MightyNorthFork

Run the Vineyards 5K

Sunday, May 26, 9 a.m.

Experience wine country in athletic style with a flat 5K through Pindar Vineyards. You’ll also enjoy live music, a food truck by Royal Elite BBQ, a complimentary glass of Pindar wine, a full wine and tasting menu and puppy adoptions with Pawsative Possibilities.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Mosaic Street Painting Fest

Sunday, May 26, 1-5 p.m.

Welcome summer in lots of colors in Downtown Riverhead, where you’ll enjoy sidewalks converted into works of art. There’s also live music, vendors, street painting for all ages, a Kidz Zone, food trucks and drum circle.

Riverhead. eastendarts.org

Dan’s Rosé Soirée

Sunday, May 26, 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy music, food, craft beers, specialty cocktails and lots of fun from many local restaurants and wineries at the Southampton Arts Center. You can also purchase VIP access and party packages that include early entry and access to an exclusive after-party.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. DansTaste.com

Beginner Country Line Dancing at the Barn

Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

If you like to do-si-do, you can do it in style at Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue on Monday nights throughout the summer. All proceeds benefit the horses and rescue programs. An improver-level class is also offered.

2746 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-875-0433, spiritspromise.com

June 2024

8th Annual Dog Dock Diving Weekend

Saturday & Sunday, June 1 & 2, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Enjoy a family event that includes fun dives, craft beer, wine and food options. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Kids attend free.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. eventbrite.com/e/north-fork-dog-dock-diving-weekend-tickets-625355724807

Pickleball Tournament 2024

Saturday, June 1, 9 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.

Don’t miss this exciting tournament that will benefit the Southold Historical Museum. You can also sponsor the event. The rain date is June 2.

2580 Peconic Park, Peconic. 631-765-5500, southoldhistorical.org

Greenport Gallery Walk

Fridays from June-December

Enjoy Friday nights in Greenport, when galleries stay open late and allow folks to stroll through the village and enjoy beautiful artwork. Participating shops will also stay open late and offer artsy promotions.

Downtown Greenport. greenportvillage.com

First Fridays on Love Lane

First Fridays of Every Month From June-October, 6 p.m.

Don’t miss the first Friday of every month on Love Lane in Mattituck, where you can enjoy live music, food, beverages and shopping outdoors.

Mattituck. mattituckchamber.org

All Against Abuse Benefit

Saturday, June 8, 6 p.m.

The community is invited to attend a wonderful benefit in support of violence prevention and counseling for those who have been abused. The event will take place at the Southampton Arts Center and includes music by the HooDoo Loungers, food curated by the Art of Eating, signature cocktails and a live auction.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-329-4398, allagainstabuse.org

Cutchogue Lions Club Fundraiser

Sunday, June 9, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Don’t miss this exciting fundraiser at Pindar Vineyards featuring food trucks, beer, wine and a “People’s Choice” contest judging cars, bikes and military vehicles. Tickets are

$15 in advance and $20 on day of event.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. [email protected], cutchoguelionsclub.com

Montauk Blessing of the Fleet

Sunday, June 9, 5-7 p.m.

Don’t miss the annual Blessing of the Fleet when boats will be decorated with colorful flags and line up in the harbor for the clergy to bless. Commercial boats, sailboats, private yachts and Boston Whalers will all participate.

Montauk Harbor, Montauk. montaukchamber.com

Mattituck Lions Strawberry Festival

Wednesday-Sunday, June 12-16

You won’t want to miss this event bursting with flavor. You’ll enjoy live music, craft vendors, rides, a talent show and strawberries prepared in every way imaginable.

1175 Route 48, Mattituck. mattituckstrawberryfestival.org

Family Tour & Workshop

Saturday, June 15, noon-1 p.m.

Your kiddo, ages 4–7, can bring their grownup to Guild Hall, where they will enjoy a 45-minute interactive tour of the galleries that includes discussion, storytelling and hands-on activities.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Dr. Stanley Epstein Memorial Golf and Pickleball Outing

Monday, June 17, 9 a.m.

Enjoy a full breakfast at the elegant Westhampton Country Club to tee off this exciting day and raise money for the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center. Round off the outing with a cocktail party and auction.

35 Potunk Lane, Westhampton Beach. whbpac.org

Heart of the Hamptons Centennial Celebration

Wednesday, June 19, 6-9 p.m.

Don’t miss a social reception, chef tasting menu and silent auction at Wölffer Estate’s Wine Stand. Proceeds benefit the American Heart Association.

3312 Montauk Highway, Sagaponack. new.event.gives/320358

Live: Juneteenth

Wednesday, June 19, 6-9 p.m.

Southampton Arts Center hosts a night of dancing, raffles, raw bar and fashion show by Grayson Stokely in honor of Juneteenth. Featured musical acts include DJ Hollywood, Ashley Kieko, Bri Black, Tez Carter and Lady Nejm.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Updating: A Comedy Show

Friday, June 28, 7 p.m.

UpDating explores dating hangups via live romantic experiment. Be paired on-stage for a blind date, and prepare for magic (or meltdown).

174 Daniels Hole Road, Wainscott. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

July 2024

Dan’s Taste of the Two Forks

Saturday, July 6, 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy food and drinks from some of your favorite purveyors on the Twin Forks, including Blu Mar, Insatiable Eats and Honest Plate. VIP ticket holders gain access to an exclusive after-party.

25 Jobs Lane Southampton. DansTaste.com

Hamptons Fine Art Fair

Thursday-Sunday, July 11-14

Take part in this boutique, curated fine art fair designed for avid collectors and investors. Enjoy an intimate, casual setting, lots of upscale art, a VIP opening, Luxury Pavilion and Sculpture Garden.

605 County Road 39, Southampton. hamptonsfineartfair.com

Blast for CAST

Thursday, July 11, 6-9 p.m.

Don’t miss this event benefiting CAST, an organization helping low-income individuals on the East End. The evening includes an open bar, small plates and music by NOIZ.

300 Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-1717, castnorthfork.org

Antiques and Design Show Benefit

Friday-Sunday, July 12-14

Join the East Hampton Historical Society at Mulford Hill Farm to check out antiques and mid-century decorative homes for home and garden. You’ll also enjoy a preview cocktail party on Friday, July 12.

10 James Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-6850, easthamptonhistory.org

Midsummer Weekend Shadow and Light Dance and Dinner

Friday & Saturday, July 12 & 13

Don’t miss these events at the Parrish Art Museum, honoring philanthropists Susan Pear Meisel and Louis Meisel, along with artists KAWS, Shirin, Neshat and Sean Scully.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

SoFo Summer Gala

Saturday, July 13, 6-10 p.m.

Join the South Fork Natural History Museum in supporting their educational work. You’ll enjoy a VIP cocktail reception, tasting menu by local eateries, music and an auction.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. sofo.org

Ellen Hermanson Foundation Summer Gala

Saturday, July 13, 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy a night under the stars with dinner and music at the Bridgehampton Tennis and Surf Club, followed by a bonfire on the beach. The Ellen Hermanson Foundation supports patient-centered care for those diagnosed with breast cancer.

231 Midocenan Drive, Bridgehampton. ellenhermanson.org

Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons

Thursday, July 18

Enjoy delectable bites paired with over a dozen local wines while overlooking the bay at EHP Resort & Marina’s Sí Sí restaurant. Oysters, Champagne and caviar are all part of the fun.

295 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road, East Hamptons. DansTaste.com

Stand-Up Magic x Hamptons

Friday, July 19, 7:30 p.m.

Witness top New York comedians and magicians — Max Davidson, Tess Tregellas and Jason Silberman — at The Clubhouse Hamptons.

174 Daniels Hole Road, Wainscott. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

A Deck of Ferry Tales

Friday-Sunday, July 19-21

Don’t miss this musical, which is crafted by Lisa Shaw and presented at the Shelter Island Historical Society. The volunteer cast and crew look forward to taking you on a nostalgic journey for long-time residents.

16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. shelterislandhistorical.org

Art in the Park

Saturday & Sunday, July 20-21, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Enjoy over 45 exhibitors selling their paintings, sculpture and mixed media.

51 Pond Lane, Southampton. festivalnet.com/81945/Southampton-New-York/Art-Shows/Art-in-the-Park

Polo in the Hamptons

Saturdays, July 20 & 27, 4-7 p.m.

Enjoy a polo match, an open bar, appetizers and preferred seating. Tickets are limited and the event will take place rain or shine.

900 Lumber Lane, Bridgehampton. polohamptons.com

Montauk Lighthouse Triathlon

Sunday, July 21, 6:30 a.m.

Don’t miss your chance to enjoy one of the best finish lines around! You’ll swim a half-mile starting at Gin Beach, bike 14 miles through Montauk and around Gosman’s Dock and finish at the lighthouse, where you’ll run a 5K through spacious paved roads.

2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. trisignup.com/Race/NY/Montauk/LighthouseTriathlon

Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra

Thursday, July 25, 8 p.m.

Enjoy the actor known for his roles in Independence Day and Jurassic Park as he performs your favorite jazz hits with The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra.

239 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-763-6300, canoeplace.com

Paddle Battle 2024

Saturday, July 27

Enjoy this exciting race for paddlers at all levels to help raise money for the not-for-profit New York Foundation to save the sea turtles on the East End.

Riverhead. paddlebattleli.com

Hallockville Barn Dance

Saturday, July 27, 5-9:30 p.m.

Don’t miss this family-friendly fundraiser with Chart Gutherie, who has been calling dances since 5th grade and always works with live music. Children are welcome, and light refreshments will be available.

6038 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org/barn-dance

The Body: The Watermill Center’s Summer Benefit

Saturday, July 27, 6-9 p.m.

Enjoy this dynamic event featuring works by a variety of groundbreaking international artists. Performances and installations will take place throughout the property. Proceeds benefit the Watermill Center, a home away from home for artists from all over the globe.

39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org

August 2024

Get Wild! Benefit

Friday, August 2, 5:30 p.m.

Enjoy music, drinks and apps in the Sagaponack Sculpture Field. Proceeds benefit the wildlife treated at Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. wildliferescuecenter.org

Guild Hall Summer Gala

Friday, August 2, 6 p.m.

Enjoy dinner and dancing with DJ Mick, plus a sneak preview of Julian Schnabel’s new show at Guild Hall.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0608, guildhall.org

Cardboard Boat Race

Saturday, August 3, 9 a.m.

Create your own vessel using cardboard and duct tape and watch it set sail on the Peconic River! A Youth Regatta, Grand National Regatta, games, activities and an awards show will all be part of the fun.

Riverhead. downtownriverhead.org

Dan’s GrillHampton

Saturday, August 3, 7 p.m.

Don’t miss this delicious competition between East End chefs competing for the title of Grillmaster. You’ll enjoy tasty bites, cocktails and live music.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. DansTaste.com

East Hampton Authors Night

Saturday, August 10, 5–8 p.m

East Hampton Library presents its 20th annial fundraiser. One of the most celebrity-studded events of the Hamptons summer calendar, Authors Night features 100 authors across all genres. The evening begins at 5 p.m. with a tented reception, where guests enjoy delicious hors d’oeuvres and wine and have the opportunity to meet and mingle with the authors, buy their books, and have them personally inscribed. When the reception ends at 8 p.m., VIP guests attend dinner parties at private homes in honor of one or more of the guest authors.

67 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. authorsnight.org

Art Show on the Green

Friday-Sunday, August 16-18

Enjoy a juried art show featuring the works of local painters, sculptors and ceramicists. Apply early to be an exhibitor.

Village Green, Montauk. montaukartistsassociation.org

East Hampton Artists & Writers Charity Softball Game

Saturday, August 17, 2 p.m.

Enjoy hot dogs, hamburgers and ice cream while playing ball and raising money for those in need on the East End. The suggested donation is $10 per person and a rain date on August 24.

67 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. awgame.org

Bow Wow Meow Ball

Saturday, August 17

Enjoy an evening of dinner and dancing while you celebrate the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons Home Project Team. You’ll also view an auction and parade of animals, which you’ll support with your ticket.

124 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. give.arfhamptons.org

Summerfest to Benefit SAC

Saturday, August 17, 6 p.m.

Don’t miss an evening of music and dancing to benefit the Southampton Arts Center. This year’s honorees are Peter and Jamee Gregory.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Box Art Auction

Saturday, August 24, 4-8 p.m.

Don’t miss this time-honored tradition benefiting East End Hospice. You’ll bid on boxes created by local artists featuring everything from landscapes to abstract art. Boxes can be previewed on August 21 and 22.

18 James Lane, East Hampton. eeh.org

Fink’s Melon Fest

Weekends in August Through Labor Day

Your little farmers can enjoy hayrides, jump pillows, live music, tricycles and play areas while parents check out food vendors and fresh watermelon, cantaloupe and honeydew. Don’t miss Fink’s homemade watermelon sorbet.

6242 Middle Country Road, Wading River. 631-886-2272, finksfarm.com

Hampton Classic

Sunday-Sunday, August 25-September 1

Round off the summer in style at the Hampton Classic, one of the largest horse shows in the country, featuring the finest riders from around the world competing for over $800,000 in prize money. While you’re there, enjoy 80 on-site shops, international eats and daily activities in the kids’ area.

240 Snake Hollow Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-3177, hamptonclassic.com

Shinnecock Powwow

Friday-Monday, August 30-September 2

Celebrate one of the largest Native American gatherings on the East Coast in the Hamptons. Enjoy drum and dance contests, food, crafts and three sunset fire lightings. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children, seniors and military members. Children under age 5 can attend for free.

Southampton. 631-283-6143, shinnecock-nsn.gov/annual-powwow

Westhampton Beach Festival of the Arts

Saturday & Sunday, August 31 & September 1

Get out and about on Labor Day weekend to enjoy wonderful art on the Great Lawn across from St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Westhampton Beach. Admission is free.

Great Lawn, Westhampton Beach. 10times.com/westhampton-beach-festival-arts