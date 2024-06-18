18th Annual Hamptons Fine Art Fair Aims to Make History with Record-Setting Display

Hamptons Fine Art Fair

The Hamptons Fine Art Fair, the East End’s largest cultural summer event with an expected 10,000 guests, will make its return for an 18th year, from July 11 to July 14. And the creators of the renowned international fair are making sure this year is the best one yet.

With over 150 displays — a Hamptons record — from 20 different countries, the event aims to bring wide-ranging art from across the world all into one place. The newly-designed 70,000 square foot de Kooning Luxury Pavilion complex, which is just minutes from Southampton Village and located on 17 acres of land, will be the home for the four-day fair.

The internationally based art galleries are comprised of local, intimate displays from Japan, Sweden, Belarus, Spain, Albania, The Netherlands, Colombia, Italy and many other countries. Work from over 600 artists, totaling $300 million in value, will be available for viewing, highlighted by esteemed artists such as Lucy Cookson, Amaranth Ehrenhalt, Robert Freeman and Olivier Messas. In addition to these blue-chip artists, exciting up-and-coming artists will have the chance to leave a lasting impression on the viewers.

The Hamptons Fine Art Fair’s main draw continues to be its distinctive collection of post-war art. But with the changing times, they are embracing an added focus on contemporary art.

One person trying to change that style is Cutchogue’s Alex Ferrone, director of Alex Ferrone Gallery. In her 12th year representing fine art by regional, national, and international mid-career and emerging artists, the gallery will be making its first-ever appearance at the Hamptons Fine Art Fair this July.

Alex Ferrone Gallery’s contemporary work mostly focuses on photo-based art but also features painting, mixed media, printmaking and sculptural work, according to its website.

“We have a special schedule of exhibitions and events this year,” Ferrone said, “but a particular highlight includes bringing the Gallery to Hamptons Fine Art Fair in July for the first time. This is an exciting opportunity for us to introduce our artists to a new audience. We’ll be in Booth #119 near the front entrance and welcome everyone to stop by to say hello.”

Another exciting artist whose work will be on display at the HFAF is Steve Alpert. A fine art painter from Manhattan and Quogue, Alpert is known for covering a wide range of subjects, including land/sea/skyscapes, military, portraiture and most recently, abstract.

When Alpert first began painting, he was all about free form fun. He would look to go on an adventure and surprise himself. Over 50 years later, Alpert has experience working in landscape, portraiture and other areas, and recently discovered his love for abstract painting, which he calls “the true definition of total freedom in making art.”

Now, Alpert describes himself as a nonconformist who draws on many different moments in his life that have inspired and shaped his work. His work has been exhibited in galleries and International Art Fairs throughout the United States and Canada, and he has raised more than $500,000 for organizations that assist veterans and their families through his art.

Alpert will exhibit five abstract paintings with Artblend at the Hamptons Fine Art Fair.

The first day of the Hamptons Fine Art Fair is July 11, when it opens for VIP members only. Usually only sporting 3,500 spots, the VIP opening is now expanded to two sessions, with an afternoon slot from 2–6 p.m. and a night slot from 6–9:30 p.m.

The VIP opening offers an exclusive opportunity to network with people of all kinds: major collectors, celebrities and famous artists all the way to local patrons, advisors and interior designers.

On Saturday, July 13, the third day of the fair, six esteemed local artists will be inducted into the Hamptons Artists Hall of Fame at a special event.

In addition to its more modernized look, the fair is broader, more diverse and more inclusive this time around. It will feature more women artists, artists of color and LGBTQ artwork.

Parking for the Hamptons FIne Art Fair will be available onsite just steps from the entrance. For more info or to purchase VIP and single-day tickets, visit hamptonsfineartfair.com.

