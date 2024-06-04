4 New Places to Try in Calverton

Exploring new activities in Calverton is incredibly fun, as the community offers a mix of outdoor adventures, cultural experiences, and culinary delights.

And there are new things to try all the time in Calverton. Here are four venues to check out when you make your next visit to the community:

New Places to Try in Calverton

SCOTT’S POINTE

After two decades of planning, Scott’s Pointe has finally opened in Calverton. The 42-acre park, developed by Eric Scott, offers diverse activities for all ages, including North America’s largest year-round indoor surf pool, Formula One simulators, a ninja warrior course and more. The park features a 49,200-square-foot indoor facility, a 22-acre lake with bumper cars, kayaking, and paddle boarding, and a farm-to-table restaurant. Scott’s Pointe is expected to create over 350 jobs when its fully up and running, and will offer discounts to Riverhead residents. Special events like concerts and holiday activities are set to begin this spring. 5835 Middle Country Road, 631-953-2133, scottspointe.com

ED WESTFALL ARENA

Peconic Hockey’s new domed ice rink at Veterans Memorial Park in Calverton offers a year-round facility for ice sports and community activities. The rink, named after former New York Islanders captain Ed Westfall, supports local hockey teams, figure skating and public skating. It was built with extensive community involvement and fundraising, including significant contributions from Riverhead Building Supply and local supporters. The rink enhances local recreation, fostering a community hub for sports and family activities. Riverhead officials praised the project’s impact on making Calverton a sports destination. 5789 Middle Country Road, 631-953-6300

A WING AWAY KITCHEN

Chef Anthony and Stefanie Marengo, the married couple behind A Wing Away Kitchen, are bringing their culinary prowess to Calverton, replacing the Got A Guy Eatery spot on Middle Country Road. Known for their success with A Wing Away Kitchen in other locations, including a sublease in Plainview’s Coliseum Kitchen and Caterers, the Marengos are expanding eastward with their second standalone restaurant. From their roots as a food truck, where they triumphed in Long Island’s “Wing Hunt” contest, to their upcoming Calverton venture, the Marengos have captured the essence of comfort food with their signature wings, hefty sandwiches, and flavorful chicken and rice platters. Now, they’re adding a new dimension to their menu with the introduction of pizza, bringing a taste of Queens to Calverton. 4490 Middle Country Road, 844-900-9464, awingawaykitchen.com

RANGE 1 RIVERHEAD

Experience the future of indoor shooting at a state-of-the-art facility coming to Calverton, feauring 20 28-yard firing lanes with cutting-edge safety measures, alongside immersive simulation decks and a simulated ammunition “shoot house” for unparalleled training. The space is equipped with classrooms fit for 100 students, a retail store stocked with top-quality gear and a luxurious member’s lounge perfect for events and relaxation. Additionally, their Training Academy will offer essential courses like concealed carry licensing at unbeatable prices. Range 1 Riverhead will be opening later this year. 368 Burman Boulevard, 631-381-0100, range1riverhead.com