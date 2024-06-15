Bistro Ete Steak Club, Maidstone Hotel & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

The historic Maidstone Inn in the Village of East Hampton.

There are lots of delicious and new happenings taking place on the East End! New restaurant openings, new menus, new hours and more are on the horizon.

FOODIE NEWS

Bistro Été has exciting news! There’s a new club in town for the Hamptons elite, and it doesn’t have sprawling greens or private cabanas. Chef Arie Pavlou invites readers to join the Dry-Aged Steak Club! Members of this exclusive club select their own cut of high-quality, USDA Prime beef from one of New York’s finest meat purveyors to be aged in-house for 60 to 90 days. After a branding ceremony, members tag and hang their own slab of meat in Chef Arie’s dry-ager to mature and captivate incoming diners. Chef Arie and his wife, co-owner Liz Pavlou, always welcome new and returning guests, Dry-Aged Steak Club members receive exclusive access to priority reservations and wine pairing suggestions. Members can enjoy their steaks at any time at Bistro Été throughout the aging process, or take it home to cook at their leisure. More information can be found by contacting Liz at [email protected] or by calling 631-339-3532.

The popular froyo and candy shop The Sweet Spot in East Hampton has announced that they are adding breakfast to their menu! They are open 7 a.m.–10 p.m. seven days a week and are offering new coffee beverages and breakfast pastry items. New menu items include coffee drinks such as espresso, macchiatos, cappuccinos and lattes both iced and hot, in addition to chai, black, green and strawberry teas, also iced and hot! Create your own smoothies with ingredients such as strawberry, banana, blueberry, spinach, peanut butter and more. Pair your beverage of choice with one of their pastries including a variety of donuts, apple fritters and crumb cake. House-baked bacon and egg croissants, as well as ham and cheese croissants will also be available for those looking for something savory. The Sweet Spot serves 10 delicious flavors of self-serve froyo with toppings, house-made milkshakes, nitro cold brew coffee concoctions, fresh baked cookies and a wide variety of candy.

Speaking of sweets, Duck Walk Vineyards has an exciting pairing coming up with their wines! A cupcake pairing will be taking place at Duck Walk North on June 30. Join them in Southold for a pairing of three delicious cupcakes from Blue Duck Bakery to be matched with three of their wines. Elevate your wine tasting experience with this unique event, but note that limited spots are available. Reserve your seat by visiting duckwalk.com.

Duryea’s Market is back this season! Check out their offerings of local artisanal products, coffee and breakfast goods, as well as lunch grab and go dishes and take-out from the restaurant. Their boutique is not only open, but it has doubled in size! They have everything you could need for summer beach essentials, beautiful home decor, the perfect hostess gifts and Duryea’s custom merchandise.

DID YOU KNOW?

The Maidstone Hotel is bringing a touch of Italian luxury to East Hampton under the ownership of LDV Hospitality in partnership with Irwin Simon and Mayank Dwivedi of ISMD! The hotel will debut an entirely rejuvenated experience with an exquisite food and beverage program. The beloved boutique hotel has been part of the community for more than 150 years and will open completely reimagined on June 17. The new restaurant evokes the nostalgia of Italian summer. Crafted by chef Jorge Espinoza, renowned for his tenure at Scarpetta, the menu will feature dishes inspired by coastal delights such as spaghetti alla Nerano. Guests can enjoy an array of crafted cocktails and wines curated to elevate every moment, including an aperitivo hour offered daily from 3–6 p.m. in the garden! Enjoy the beauty and simplicity of the Italian coast without leaving the Hamptons and visit them once they open, reservations can be made at themaidstone.com.

BITS & BITES

The Wine Room at the Cottage in Hampton Bays has live music and trivia every week! Unwind in their relaxed setting reminiscent of a European cafe complete with bistro offering continental cuisine, boutique wines and craft beer.

La Fondita, Coche Comedor and Nick & Toni’s, all a part of the Honest Man Hospitality Group, are now open seven days a week to join Rowdy Hall and TownLine BBQ! Enjoy all of your favorites every day of the week!

Birdie’s Ale House is hosting comedy night at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 20! The thirsty Thursday is sponsored by White Claw Vodka Soda with a bucket deal of five for $35.

Reservations are quickly getting booked up at the newly opened Arthur & Sons in Bridgehampton! Secure your table soon.

FOOD QUOTE

“I cook with wine; sometimes I even add it to the food.” –W.C. Fields