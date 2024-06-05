Dan's Cover Artist Jennifer Hannaford Goes Underwater

June 7, 2024 Dan’s Papers cover art (detail) by Jennifer Hannaford

The June 7, 2024 issue of Dan’s Papers features cover art by Long Island artist Jennifer Hannaford. Here, she discusses her featured “Favor Fire” painting, her representation at the Art Studio Hamptons Gallery in Westhampton Beach and her exploration of an exciting new career path.

A Conversation with Jennifer Hannaford

Can you tell us about the inspiration/commission that led to the creation of “Favor Fire” and the underwater photoshoot that followed?

“Favor Fire” is inspired by vintage suits and retro swimming caps. These caps are fun for the heightened distortion and stretching of color at the reflecting surface. While I love the challenge of painting somewhat realistically with the figures, I equally enjoy losing myself with loose, intuitively placed textured paint in the abstract reflections. The swimmer series allows me to have the best of both worlds on one surface.

How long did this piece take you to paint, and was it created alongside other works in this series?

It is difficult to estimate the length of time for one work as I paint many pieces at once. “Favor Fire” took several months, due to many layers painted on top of one another. I allow my work to dry, layer the surface up, scrape down to lower surfaces and repeat. This creates visual and textural interest.

Because it is hard to truly appreciate art in photographed images, I encourage folks to get out to visit local art galleries. View it up close and in person! We are blessed to have original art to explore across Long Island, and our history with painters is long and deep. Most of these galleries have regular artists that have been represented for years, sometimes decades.

As such, I return often so that I have an opportunity to study the evolution of my favorite artists’ styles and to gain inspiration. If you live on Long Island, there is an art gallery, fair or some sort of exhibit near you.

What muses are you most drawn to paint recently?

The locals are my muses! The last few years have been almost entirely dedicated to commissions. Many of my subjects have been clients here on Long Island that wish to capture cherished memories on canvas.

How has partnering with the Art Studio Hamptons Gallery influenced your career or your art?

It has been an incredible experience. Gallery owners Eileen and Tom are both artists, so they have an eye for great work. Yet, they have offered me more than opportunities in art; I consider both an inspiration. Eileen not only owns the art gallery but offers art classes from the space to all ages (artstudiohamptons.com).

This unique arrangement of art viewing and learning is an important and yet still-developing space for the locals. So, get in and support this growing business when you can! Tom was not only an artist, but he is now a psychotherapist, with a successful career he pursued later in life (thomasmcintyretherapy.com). We have had some very thoughtful discussions.

I think my experience over the past year has helped me to make some bold choices, with my art and in my personal life.

What is one goal that you hope to accomplish this summer or this year?

I have had the fortune to pursue many goals in this lifetime. My past career was as a forensic scientist, and I have been feeling a call to return to work in a field related to science. With that, I enrolled in the local community college to explore the idea and completed the prerequisites for nursing school. I was accepted to Suffolk County Community College’s nursing program and will start in the fall. I will continue with my artistic growth and am excited about the new challenges ahead with multiple career paths.

I would like to add that my experience with Suffolk County Community College, especially within the biology department, has been incredible. Further, I consider my education at SCCC an investment in myself. If you are thinking about trying something new, this is a great way to start.

Would you like to share any closing thoughts or information about upcoming exhibitions or projects?

I am delighted to announce that I will be included in the Hamptons Fine Art Fair, July 11–14, in Southampton. I am represented by, of course, Art Studio Hamptons Gallery of Westhampton Beach. If you cannot make it to the show, you can always visit the gallery at 108 Main Street, year-round.

I am thrilled to be part of the Hamptons Fine Art Fair. I have attended the show for many years, and it is well-curated.

There will be live painting at the gallery in Westhampton Beach. Dates will be announced on my Instagram account @jenniferhannafordfineart.

I wish to all a wonderful summer!

To peruse more of Jennifer Hannaford’s stunning art, visit jenniferhannaford.com and artstudiohamptonsgallery.com.