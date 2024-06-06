Equestrian Caleb Scroggins Talks the Art of Dressage

Caleb Scroggins doing dressage. (Susan J. Stickle)

United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) gold medalist and FEI (International Federation for Equestrian Sports) competitor Caleb Scroggins grew up riding, from western to polo cross to show jumping, but has now been specializing in dressage for the past 15 years. Originally from Houston, Texas, Scroggins now lives in Wellington Florida where he owns and operates his Small Spark Farm with his husband Teddy.

They also have sports horse breeding programs in Ontario Canada and Houston Texas. Scroggins took a moment to speak with Dan’s Papers for “The Circuit” section about his passion for dressage, competing and Small Spark Farm.

A Chat with Caleb Scroggins

You have been riding professionally since 2007, how did you discover your love for dressage?

At that time I had my first good jumper and I was competing him in Texas while trying to still be in school and working at Charlotte’s Saddlery in Tomball just outside of Houston. A regular patron there asked me to come and help her with her horses and have dressage lessons with them.

I started to really understand the value of that level of flatwork for my big 17.2 thoroughbred, Ziegmeister, for his jumping, and that interest pretty quickly turned into a drive to become better in dressage, which seems to have turned into an obsession because here I am doing this still, 15 years later.

What do you enjoy most about dressage?

For me it is the artistry, beauty and harmony of it. It is really something where the horses have to be so in tune with you, and you with them. It’s also difficult and that keeps up the drive to constantly improve. At the end of the day, I also love to dance, and when it’s all together you really feel as though you have a dance partner.

What is your horse’s name?

My Grand Prix horse is called Villanelle, more affectionately known as Bambi, which is a bit of a misnomer as she’s somewhat famously unfriendly.

Can you please tell us about the special bond that is created between you and the horse, especially with dressage?

It is such a fine-tuned sport where the goal is real and true harmony. There has to be a true connection and a working bond to succeed.

Do you have a particularly memorable competition that you would like to tell us about?

Perhaps not a single competition but my journey with my own horses has been pretty special to me. I’ve never had the financial backing that you see in this sport and have had to make the career I have with the horses I’ve been able to. My first Grand Prix horse was bred by my husband’s family to be a big jumper, and the journey to get him to the Grand Prix really helped to develop my ability to go further. Bambi has been the continuation of that. At this interview time we are set to compete in our first CDI, Concours de Dressage International, together, and I couldn’t be happier.

How do you train for your dressage competitions?

I believe the horses do best with consistent activity and varying that up. Our horses get ridden most days but also go trail riding and lungeing. All our horses are in the paddock every day as well as the treadmill and Vitafloor. I’m so incredibly lucky to have training from Shannon Dueck, my coach and mentor of 12 years, the incredible U.S. Olympian Allie Brock, and for the wonderful insight of Petra Hoffman.

What do you enjoy most about living in Florida and the Palm Beach area that is so conducive to your work?

Firstly, life here in Palm Beach is just wonderful. I’m very much a smaller town person but love the beach and outdoor lifestyle while my husband grew up in a big city as well as being outdoorsy. South Florida and Wellington in particular affords us the best combination of that smaller town air and space with easy access to city life, the beaches, wonderful nature, and the weather just can’t be beat! For my sport and work I can’t think of anywhere with more advantages. There’s simply nowhere else in the world with the congregation of top international sport, talent, trainers, therapeutic and veterinary options, all within a 20-minute driving radius.

Can you tell us about your farm and your breeding programs?

Small Spark Farm is the name of my husband’s family farm in Canada and we adopted that to continue here. We bought the first half of our farm in 2015, a gut job of a cottage and a two-stall barn that we have really poured heart and soul, blood, sweat and tears into. In 2022 we were lucky enough to acquire the property adjacent to us and now have a competitive and beautiful facility that is home to 20 horses year-round. We’ve kept all of the original buildings, choosing to work with what we have and make them things of beauty that are also functional for producing top-class competition horses. Our breeding program now is mainly at my amazing sister Natalie’s farm in Hockey, Texas where we are focusing on producing a small boutique selection of horses to produce for the future.

You clearly have a passion for horses and riding. What are your plans for the future?

I really feel that where I am now is in a place where we’ve built a foundation to continue from. Going on I’m really looking forward to staying the course, getting to ride these wonderful horses in this beautiful place we call home. I think the future looks bright and I hope to continue to grow and succeed in the sport, hopefully continuing into the international ring. I’ve been blessed with incredible people and horses that have helped me make this a career. It’s a village, it’s a team and it’s a family.