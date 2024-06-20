Hamptons Summer Song Book by the Sea Delivers a Season of Musicals at LTV Studios

Tovah Feldshuh in “Aging Is Optional (‘Cause G-d I hope It Is!)”

Music is coming to the Town of East Hampton with eight musical concerts slated to take place at LTV Studios in Wainscott over the summer.

The second annual Hamptons Summer Song Book by the Sea series features a wide variety of artists and music genres, and it is produced by Donna Rubin and LTV Creative Director Josh Gladstone.

The first of the concerts, Anna Bergman’s The Song Is You, is set to take place on Saturday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m. with Phil Hall providing piano accompaniment. The performance features a selection of popular songs from Broadway and various films.

On Saturday, June 29 at 7:30 p.m., LTV hosts the Best of the Versed show, produced and hosted by David Alpern and sponsored by Steve Ross and Karen Murphy. The production aims to take a closer look at lyrics from well-known hits, as well as some lesser-known songs.

Continuing into July, Tovah Feldshuh’s Aging Is Optional is set to take place on Saturday, July 13 at 7 p.m. The original piece looks at aging through a comical, musical light.

Next, Perfectly Frank: A Century of Sinatra, takes place on Saturday, July 20 at 7:30 p.m. The show is a celebration of musical sensation Frank Sinatra’s life and hit songs, featuring a selection of tracks sung and discussed by Broadway veteran Sal Viviano.

August is set to be jam-packed with musical entertainment with a total of four concerts set to take place in the month. On Saturday, August 3 at 7:30 p.m. is It’s De-Lovely in which Jeff Harnar, with Alex Rybeck as musical director, performs the music of Cole Porter.

On Saturday, August 17 at 7:30 p.m. is Karen Akers’ Water Under the Bridge, which sees the cabaret star reflecting on some of the songs that brought her success in the early days of her career.

Then on Saturday, August 24 at 7:30 p.m. is Always: The Love Story of Irving Berlin brought to LTV Studios by Mark Nadler and K.T. Sullivan. This musical love story features renowned songwriter Irving Berlin’s hit songs performed by Nadler and Sullivan.

Finally, on Saturday, August 31 at 7:30 p.m., Christine Andreas hosts Paris to Broadway. The musical journey from Paris to Broadway features songs sung by Andreas and written by the likes of world-renowned songwriters Charles Trenet, Irving Berlin and Frederick Loewe, to name a few.

The pricing options for each concert, with one exception, are as follows: $50 in advance, $55 at the door or VIP café seating for $80. Tickets to Tovah Feldshuh’s Aging Is Optional can be purchased for $65 in advance, $70 at the door or VIP café seating for $100.

LTV Studios is located at 75 Industrial Road, Wainscott. For more info, visit ltveh.org/events.