Peconic Bay Medical Center Opens Expanded Emergency Department

Peconic Bay Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 23 (Jim Lennon Photographer, Inc.)

Peconic Bay Medical Center (PBMC) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 23 to open the Poole Family Trauma & Emergency Center, the first milestone of the $92 million investment to expand and advance healthcare throughout the East End.

Located in Riverhead, PBMC’s expansion of the Poole Family Trauma & Emergency Center features 6,600 additional square feet and enhanced life-saving technology.

“The Poole Family Trauma & Emergency Center marks a pivotal investment for Eastern Suffolk County and reflects Peconic Bay Medical Center’s dedication to providing the highest standard of care to this community,” said Amy E. Loeb, EdD, MBA, RN, and Peconic Bay Medical Center’s executive director.

PBMC’s newly renovated center prioritizes the 250,000 residents they serve across eastern Suffolk County with the expansion of an emergency department, improvement to the center’s critical care capabilities, and patient experience.

Poole Family Trauma & Emergency Center is the first installment since the investment was revealed in June 2023. Just one year later, the expansion has already received the Healthgrades Awards of Excellence for coronary intervention, gastrointestinal care, and pulmonary care.

“This expansion will further enable us to meet our community’s evolving healthcare needs and ensure that every patient receives the expert, timely, and compassionate care they deserve—when they need it most,” said Loeb.

The expansion of the emergency department highlights patient beds for a swift intake process, increased space in rooms for privacy, and implementation of life saving technologies such as dual bay trauma units and technologies to connect with Northwell’s ICU and telemedicine systems.

“Since joining Northwell Health in 2016, PBMC has transformed into a multi-award-winning hospital complete with the Kanas Regional Heart Center, Corey Critical Care Pavilion, and Level III Trauma Center,” said Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health. “The Poole Family Trauma & Emergency Center is the next major milestone in that evolution, and we’re excited for the future.”

The investment has also created two separate areas for patients with life-threatening conditions and those with less serious conditions, each filled with dedicated teams of healthcare professionals for proper treatment.

PBMC will now look to modernize its South Pavilion and dedicate the area as the Center for Women and Infants. The establishment will make women’s health services to all Eastern Suffolk County residents more accessible and provide a level of care for women at all stages of life.