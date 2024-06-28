Defying Tradition & Age, Local Scientist Celebrates First Bar Mitzvah at 83

In a heartwarming and inspiring milestone, 83-year-old Stephen Schwartz, Ph.D., a renowned climate scientist and long-time resident of Center Moriches, is preparing for a significant milestone. On June 29, Schwartz will celebrate his first bar mitzvah at The Jewish Center of the Moriches, marking a momentous occasion in his life and faith.

A bar mitzvah (for boys) or bat mitzvah (for girls) is a significant rite of passage in Jewish tradition, marking the transition from childhood to adulthood. The term “bar mitzvah” means “son of the commandment,” and “bat mitzvah” means “daughter of the commandment” in Hebrew. This ceremony typically takes place at age 13 for boys, 12 or 13 for girls. During the bar or bat mitzvah, the person is called to read from the Torah (the first five books of the Hebrew Bible) during a synagogue service. This reading symbolizes their new responsibilities and privileges as a Jewish adult, including the obligation to follow Jewish law, participate in religious services, and take on a more active role in the Jewish community. The ceremony is often followed by a celebratory meal or party with family and friends. The bar or bat mitzvah is a joyous occasion, signifying not only the individual’s commitment to their faith but also the support and pride of the entire community.

However, Schwartz’s path diverged from this norm. Despite his deep-rooted connection to his Jewish heritage, he never had the opportunity to celebrate a bar mitzvah during his youth. This absence left a lasting impression, motivating him to pursue this significant religious rite later in life, “I grew up in a very reformed congregation in St. Louis MO, and never had a bar mitzvah, never learned Hebrew. I learned everything in English. I had a confirmation, not a bar mitzvah,” Schwartz explained.

At the age of 81, Schwartz embarked on a new journey: learning to read Hebrew, the ancient language of the Torah. His dedication and perseverance are evident, showcasing his commitment to understanding and embracing his faith fully. He has been meeting with Cantor Susanne Katchko one to two times per week for a year in order to prepare for this momentous occasion. Under the guidance of his community and religious leaders at The Jewish Center of the Moriches, Schwartz diligently prepared for this long-awaited ceremony. “I have found it meaningful. My grandniece recently graduated college; never had a bat mitzvah or a Jewish education. While in college she got involved and had a bat mitzvah. You can always get involved and start. It feels great to show my support in Judaism.”

Interestingly, Schwartz’s upcoming bar mitzvah aligns with another profound Jewish tradition: the “bar mitzvah sheni” or second bar mitzvah. This tradition is based on the interpretation of Writings in the Hebrew Bible of Psalm 90:10, which suggests that a full life span is 70 years. Adding the original bar mitzvah age of 13 to 70, the second bar mitzvah is celebrated at the age of 83. This ceremony serves as a renewal of faith and commitment, celebrating the individual’s life and continued dedication to Jewish traditions and commandments.

Schwartz is not only a dedicated member of the Jewish community but also a distinguished climate scientist. With a career spanning over 40 years at Brookhaven National Laboratory, Schwartz has made significant contributions to the field of climate science. His research and expertise have been instrumental in advancing our understanding of climate change and its impacts on our planet.

While some like to mix their respective passions, Schwartz does not believe that there is an intersection between his love of science and passion for his faith. Schwartz believes that there is no crossover of the two subjects, saying that “Science is the pursuit of knowledge, the pursuit of absolute truths. Religion in general and the Jewish religion is much more faith than it is truth. It’s a question of keeping tradition.”

The Jewish Center of the Moriches is eagerly anticipating Schwartz’s bar mitzvah, recognizing it as a celebration of his unwavering faith and commitment. The community, along with family and friends, will gather to witness and participate in this joyous occasion, honoring Schwartz’s perseverance and dedication.

Schwartz’s bar mitzvah is more than just a religious ceremony; it is a testament to his life’s journey, his unyielding dedication to his faith, and his remarkable contributions to science. As he stands before the Torah on June 29, Schwartz will not only fulfill a lifelong dream but also inspire countless others with his story of perseverance, faith and community.