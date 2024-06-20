'The Tents' Indigenous Designer Fashion Show Seeks Sponsors Second Year in Southampton

VP Kevin Fleming, Christine Evko Steve Rosenberg and Philena Taylor, Photo: Shari Baily

Philena Taylor is dynamo. And she’s on a mission. She says it’s “fashionable” to help underserved designers one year, then then poof, it goes away the next. She wants to change that. “The Tents” is a fashion show and sale for indigenous and underserved designers coming back after an inaugural year in 2023 to Southampton.

At a press conference and cocktail gathering this week at Bamboo across from the Agawam Park locale, Taylor, the Founder and President of the FATA fund, said the September 20 and 21 event is for everyone, but the emphasis is on the often forgotten.

“Our fund is a non-profit that serves underserved and artists and designers. Many times there’s a surge,” she added, “one minute it’s in and the next minute it’s out.” Taylor says in 2021 “you saw so much diversity but the next season it went right back to ‘Where are these people?’ They can’t sustain themselves. The websites go down, so that’s why we’re here.”

Taylor says The Tents this year emphasizes “diverse designers” but well-known names will also be in the mix. Nicki Minaj’s mom, Carol will debut a new line of clothes. Kayla Lookinghorse is a Shinnecock designer and one of the primary contributors. Sponsors include SIPnyc, She Exist Magazine and Bamboo. Kevin Fleming, VP of FATA is helping organize the event and sign up more sponsors.

Taylor wants established new designers to bring their A-game. And others to participate as vendors outside the tents, offering designer fashions that everyone can buy right off the rack. She compares it to a weekend fashion school with the more established designers mentoring the newcomers. Sort of ‘pre-take off before the runway.’

“When I started the fund I saw it as an institution,” she says. With or without a name or event undeniable talent, Taylor says the sustainability of the fashion business is cruel. “Andre Talley changed the fashion industry with Vogue magazine and he died broke. It’s ridiculous. I’m tired of hearing those stories.”

Taylor is pointed about numbers that say minorities from all walks spend a lot of money in the fashion world. “When you look at the statistics, we buy the most clothes. We buy the most designer stuff, we are embedded in that stuff. It’s marketed to us.”

The Tents hopes to draw even more than the several hundred who attended last year. Taylor feels young people connect through fashion. “It’s a form of expression.” The connections are automatic.

“We will have four major designers. A celebrity deejay, vendors, artists, a comedian, it’s all patterned off the old Bryant Park Fashion Week with a tent and a runway in the tent. And a second tent with designers and models are preparing.”

Sponsors and vendors include a perfume, jewelry designers, people who make natural herbs, drinks and hopefully a car dealer. “We want to have 75 vendors. That would be ideal. We had 20 last year so we want it to really grow.”

Fashion Week in September is a New York City staple. Taylor would love to see designers like Ralph Lauren and Nicole Miller, who make their summer homes out east, join in this year, even just as attendees. And fashionable icons like Jean Shafiroff are on the wish list. It’s all leading to what Taylor thinks is just good business for the Hamptons.

“Ten years from now it will still be in the park, I’m loyal, but it should be the event of the Hamptons in September. We like to keep economic growth going after each season.”

Tickets for the The Tents on September 20th and 21st in Southampton’s Agawam Park range from $50 to $150 and are available at allevents.in

***

Bill McCuddy cohosts Talking Pictures with Neil Rosen on PBS and Air Hamptons with Bridget and Bill on NPR.