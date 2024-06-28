Three Montauk Parking Lots Converted to Paid Parking

App-based paid parking is expanding in Montauk. (Getty Images)

Three notable and formerly free parking lots in downtown Montauk are now designated as paid parking zones by the Town of East Hampton.

Kirk Park Beach lot, South Edison Street and South Euclid Avenue lot, and South Embassy Street and South Elmwood lot are now all controlled by a parking payment app, ParkMobile, excluding any cash parking payments in Montauk.

Most notably, Kirk Park Beach, which was previously controlled by a parking attendant, will no longer have a town employee present as of June 21, taking away the option of cash payment for the popular beach’s visitors.

Town residents will be able to park for free with an appropriate decal; however, non-residents must pay $35 for eight hours via the ParkMobile app, with operations beginning at 8 a.m. daily at Kirk Park Beach.

At the downtown Montauk parking lots, parking will be $25 for four-hour parking sessions and $35 for eight-hour parking sessions as of June 15.

All three locations will have signs advertising the ParkMobile app and the newly implemented parking system which has two ways to pay: use the ParkMobile App directly or scan the QR codes posted on the signs.

If needed, visitors can also extend their parking sessions through one of the same methods as the original payment transaction at all of the locations.

Within the past year, over ten parking lots have been converted to paid parking lots via the ParkMobile app all over the Town of East Hampton.