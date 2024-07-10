Adamas Pisco Developing 10 New Flavors

After successfully rolling out its Peruvian brandy a couple years ago, New York-based spirits company Adamas is planning to bring a delicious new lineup of flavored spirits to market.

The brand, which was launched by Hamptons couple Michael Meyers and Therese Corriente, offers a unique spirit called Pisco as an exciting alternative to the typical brandies. Pisco is a grape-based brandy that only comes from Peru.

“I believe it’s an amazing alternative to the traditional, boring tequilas and vodkas,” Meyers says. “This is a really good sipping brandy. At the same time. it’s a good cocktail.”

In addition to their main product, the clear quebranta Pisco, Adamas is in the process of testing about 10 different flavors for release. They would be the first company in the world to release a flavored Pisco drink, and Meyers feels the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

Collaborating with one of the best mixologists in the New York City area, some of the diverse flavors Adamas has already tested include passionfruit with basil, cucumber mint, watermelon with basil, watermelon with mint and coffee with pecan and white raisins. The coffee flavor is meant to be more of an after-dinner cocktail, Meyers says.

They plan to test an additional five or six flavors throughout the rest of the summer.

“We’ve already felt very good about the results and the feedback from the passionfruit and the cucumber mint and the watermelon,” Meyers says. “To me, all three of those were actually a hit the first time out of the gate.”

The flavored cocktails are designed to be summer-oriented drinks due to their refreshing nature, Meyers says. The traditional Pisco can be enjoyed on its own or in a cocktail.

“(Our goal is) to bring a really good product that has a history behind it to the future, to modern day,” Meyers says. “For the newer generations, they like the flavored spirits.”

Pisco has a rich history having been around for more than 400 years. It was the most expensive and popular drink in the California area before prohibition largely wiped it out of America. The local Peruvian market continued to produce Pisco to keep its tradition alive — now, Meyers and Corriente are hoping to bring it back to the forefront for the American public.

Corriente designed the luxurious diamond-like bottle for the traditional quebranta Pisco, which is currently sold on their website and throughout multiple locations in Manhattan. It is sold in 100, 700 and 750 milliliter bottles.

Adamas hopes to officially roll out the flavored spirits line in January 2025, with additional plans to one day open up its own distillery. Adamas is a sponsor of the Dan’s Taste Summer Series.

“We have various product lines: plain quebranta Pisco, we have the different flavors and then down the road, as we explore the idea, and we see whether the Pisco can take off like we think it will … we’re headed towards our own distillery, so that we’ll be able to blend and mix our own product ourselves, rather than us doing it outside,” Meyers says.