Adamas Pisco Pours at Dan's Taste of Two Forks

Adamas Pisco watermelon lemonade

Therese Corriente is bringing Adamas Pisco, a popular Peruvian libation, to this year’s Dan’s Taste of Two Forks Presented by Hampton Jitney, a celebration of the great chefs of the North Fork and South Fork AKA the Hamptons on Saturday, July 6.

A Chat with Therese Corriente of Adamas Pisco

How did you get into this line of work?

We discovered Peruvian Pisco and we thought it should be re-introduced to the Global Market.

What new beverage trends are you seeing?

We believe that by creating the world’s first flavored pisco, we are the trendsetters.

What is your drink of choice?

Adamas on the rocks and watermelon lemonade with Adamas.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

We draw our inspiration from the people we are working with.

Who do you admire in the food/wine world and why?

I admire all the chefs and mixologists who put all their effort and creativity into their craft.

Describe Adamas Pisco in five words.

Smooth, refreshing, pure, flavorful and delicious.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

We are serving watermelon lemonade, cucumber mint lemonade, and passionfruit.

Learn more at adamasreserve.com.