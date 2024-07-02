Family Fun Abounds at Animal Farm Petting Zoo in Manorville

Feeding the baby goats is a favorite activity at the Animal Farm Petting Zoo.

As a kid, there are few things more exciting than an opportunity to pet, feed and interact with animals. And for those on the East End this summer, they don’t have to travel far to enjoy an up close and personal, hands-on farm animal experience.

The Animal Farm Petting Zoo in Manorville is a 10-acre farm that is home to over 50 different animal species including donkeys, goats, pigs, deer, llamas, sheep, a camel, ponies, mini cows, exotic birds, ducks, tortoises and a monkey. It’s a safe environment to learn about wildlife in their habitat. Upon entering the zoo, people can buy buckets of animal food and milk-filled baby bottles to nourish the animals. “We gear the experience for ages 12 and under, although young and old alike enjoy the park,” says Martin Albach, assistant director and grandson of the owners. “Everyone can bottle feed the goats, pigs and sheep. Kids can hand feed almost all the animals except the monkey, hawk and emus — everything else is accessible.”

To be safe and clean, hand washing stations are available throughout the zoo. Most of the animals have been acquired through the zoo’s rescue program. They provide shelter for unwanted farm animals, exotic birds, reptiles, rabbits and more. The nonprofit petting zoo, which is a family run business, first opened in 1981.

“Our family moved to the property in 1973,” says Albach. “When my grandparents bought the property, it had been a chicken farm. At first, they opened a farmstand on the land, and my grandma made jam and jellies and sold flowers. Then, they started rescuing animals. To fund (the) animal rescue, they started to charge a small admission fee, and it became a nonprofit to serve the animals. They started with a handful of animals, built more pens and it has grown into more of a nature park with all kinds of animals.”

Their mission is to rescue the animals, rehabilitate them, show them a good life and educate the public. They even have an adoption program. For people who have become unable to care for their pet, the zoo may be able to place the animal in a good home or keep their pet at the farm. They also have pets available to adopt out including Guinea pigs and bunnies.

The park, which is open from April through November depending on the weather, offers other activities as well. There is a safari train ride that takes visitors all around the farm, a snack shack with nearby picnic tables, three fully equipped playgrounds, a giant sandbox, beautiful colorful gardens and pony rides. There is an outdoor puppet theater, as well, where kids can be entertained by the 10-minute Super Cow puppet show that’s offered three times daily.

One of the favorites among youngsters is the Baby Barn. Here, kids can pet bunnies, guinea pigs, little ducks and chicks, and hold them in their lap. It’s an opportunity for kids to become comfortable with cuddly animals. Large groups can be accommodated, and the zoo staff can help plan birthday parties and other celebrations on their site.

“We do a lot of birthday parties which is a fun, memorable experience for the birthday child and guests,” says Albach.

It may be hard to leave the farm without buying a souvenir from their shop. Stuffed animals, rubber ducks and toys can be purchased. All the proceeds benefit the animals. In the future, they would like to add a few more features.

“We still have two acres to utilize,” says Albach. “We would like to build a nature trail for bird watching and observing the surroundings. It is already a great place for animal lovers and an escape for the whole family to spend a few hours, have fun and get back to nature.”

The Animal Farm Petting Zoo is located at 296 Wading River Road, Manorville. For info, call 631-878-1785. Admission: adults $19, seniors and children ages 2–6 $17, children under 2 free. Group discounts offered.