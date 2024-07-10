Carol DeVito Among Artists Featured in Debut Show at The Gallery at Brecknock Hall

July, 2024 Dan’s North Fork cover art (detail) by Carol DeVito

This month’s cover of Dan’s Papers North Fork features “Lavender Field” by Peconic Landing artist Carol DeVito, one of the featured artists in the premiere art show and fundraising sale at The Gallery at Brecknock Hall.

On view July 13–14 and July 19–21, The Art Show and Sale at The Gallery was created and produced by a subcommittee of the Brecknock Hall Foundation Trustees and includes chairperson Karen Lund, Peconic Landing members Noreen Bischoff and Jane Winsch, and Peconic Landing artists Kathleen Schmidt and Carol DeVito. The exhibition serves as a way to both fund the preservation and raise awareness of Brecknock Hall, the historic stone mansion that welcomes visitors as they enter Peconic Landing in Greenport.

DeVito has been painting for over 25 years, beginning with watercolors, then delving into oils and acrylics. Her training highlights the vast educational resources on the East End, including classes at The Art Barge in Amagansett, the Southampton Cultural Center and Janet Jennings’ Golden Eagle Art in East Hampton. She also spent three summers honing her skills at the Silvermine Art Center in Connecticut and took additional classes in Tuscany, Cinque Terre and Key West. She has exhibited her paintings, mostly landscapes, seascapes and some abstracts, in East Hampton, Manhattan and Tuscany.

Upon moving from Bridgehampton to Peconic Landing in 2019, DeVito joined other local artists in the life plan community’s art club, which currently boasts 80-plus members. When the subcommittee to develop The Gallery at Brecknock Hall was formed in 2023, DeVito quickly joined and has been an active volunteer ever since.

The artworks featured in The Art Show and Sale at The Gallery — comprising paintings and photography selected for their artistic merit and saleability — showcase the diverse talent and creativity to be found in Peconic Landing’s equity-based continuing care retirement community. All of the art sale proceeds will benefit Peconic Landing in some way, with 50% going to the artist and 50% allocated to Brecknock Hall preservation efforts.

“Peconic Landing is proud to celebrate the talents of our community’s artists and contribute to the preservation efforts of Brecknock Hall,” states Robert J. Syron, president and CEO of Peconic Landing. “The Art Show and Sale at The Gallery promises to be a celebration of creativity and community spirit, all in support of preserving our cherished venue, Brecknock Hall.”

Those looking to support local artists and Brecknock Hall can visit The Art Show and Sale at The Gallery on the Saturdays of July 13 and 20 from 11 a.m.–4 p.m., the Sundays of July 14 and 21 from 1–4 p.m., and on Friday, July 19 from 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

For more information, visit peconiclanding.org/events or contact Julianne Wenczel, Peconic Landing’s marketing and public relations manager, at 631-593-8247 or [email protected].