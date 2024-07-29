The Clubhouse Hamptons Chef Matthew Chappelle Joins GrillHampton 2024

GrillHampton is coming to The Clubhouse in East Hampton

The Clubhouse Hamptons chef Matthew Chappelle is serving his delicious eats at this year’s Dan’s GrillHampton, the ultimate night of barbecue with top grillmasters in the Hamptons on Saturday, August 3, hosted by Baked by Melissa CEO Melissa Ben-Ishay at his own venue, The Clubhouse Hamptons in East Hampton.

Enjoy a selection of grilled fare from steak to burgers to veggies, as well as sweet desserts. Over 15 chefs will offer their best grilled dishes with entry including access to all the food as well as bars serving up craft cocktails, beer and wine. Clubhouse Hamptons has curated live music and a DJ set to perform during GrillHampton and an afterparty will offer late night fun.

Find more info about GrillHampton and tickets at DansTaste.com

A Chat with The Clubhouse Hamptons Chef Matthew Chappelle

What is your cooking philosophy?

Respect food and add technique, it will always be great.

What is your favorite spot in the Hamptons?

I’ve been to a lot of places but haven’t made that choice of one spot.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

My grandmother and how precise she was at everything. Heavy in detail and focused.

What new food trends are you seeing?

Mostly Americana like smash burger, sandwiches, finger foods, ect.

What is your comfort food and why?

I am from Philadelphia and I love my hoagies, cheesesteaks and water ices. That’s usually my go-to foods

What is your favorite dish to make?

I can’t answer that.I like making almost everything, technique and finesse brings something ordinary to another spectrum.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Smash burger with butter poached lobster, but it will taste better than it is on paper.

The Chubhouse Hamptons is located at 174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com