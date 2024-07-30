Collecting 101: A Tale of Two Visions with Peter Gordenstein

Apartment staged with Peter Gordenstein’s found object

Master photography collector Peter Gordenstein has a split aesthetic vision. On the one hand, Gordenstein, an architectural history major, has a narrow focus on architectural images by major 1930s photographers such as Paul Strand, Ansel Adams and Walker Evans.

On the other hand, he magically transforms decorative objects that have one purpose into another, previously unthought of use for the object.

Military color guard flag carrier poles become curtain rods. An Asian carving of donkeys in a row becomes a base rail for a stairway. Decorative iron wall objects become door handles.

Gordenstein is the son of two creative parents from Springfield, Mass. where he was on the board of the Springfield Art Museum. His parents had a design firm and his father was a serious woodworker. They had an outstanding historical furniture, Western Art and Native American Art collection.

Gordenstein’s talent flows from genes. He cares about provenance (the history of ownership) for the photography collection. The objects he collects depend largely on his ability to transform them.

Gordenstein and his partner, Alex Novack, live in Manhattan and Quiogue. Novack focuses on collecting decorative objects that he “can buy on the cheap.” Thrift shops, estate sales and yard sales are their preferred venues. Gordenstein is a real estate agent with Compass; Novack is retired. Gordenstein uses his decorative arts collection to stage the apartments he is selling.

Their home in Quiogue leaves no space uncovered, containing objects inherited from Goldenstein’s family and objects found scouring house sales, tag sales and thrift stores.

The photographs are housed in their Manhattan apartment, away from light. The collection will ultimately go to the Springfield Art Museum.

The couple loves to share their home — just be sure to wear a hard hat when accepting their invitation!

Gordenstein will be interviewed at the Hampton Synagogue this summer as part of their famous Artists and Collectors series. Stay tuned for the announcement!