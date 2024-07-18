Dan's Power List of the East End 2024 Honorees Named

Those named to the 2023 PowerList (Corazon Aguirre)

The Dan’s Power List of the East End event will celebrate the most influential leaders’ contributions to the community and various industries on July 24 at Giorgio’s Baiting Hollow.

Dan’s Power List of the East End recognizes the most influential individuals in the Hamptons and on the North Fork. Honorees are being recognized for their commitment, impact and influence on the Twin Forks region.

“We are proud to bring together these honorees and their guests to celebrate the 2024 Dan’s Power List and the ‘Ultimate Networking Event,’” said Victoria Schneps, president and copublisher, Schneps Media.

The Dan’s Power List of the East End is produced by Schneps Media, the publishers of Dan’s Papers, Behind the Hedges, Long Island Press, Noticia and dozens of other newspapers across the New York Metro area and beyond. Schneps Media is proud to bring together the most extraordinary men and women to connect, support one another, do business and build community. One hundred percent of the evening’s raffle proceeds will go to Family Residences and Essential Enterprises Inc. (FREE), a not-for-profit agency that supports individuals of all abilities with community living opportunities, employment, day services, clinical, crisis, education, after-school services and other support.

The event will begin with a VIP Power Hour, during which honorees have an opportunity to meet one another and network before guests arrive. Pictures are taken to be featured in Dan’s Papers and relationships are formed.

The celebration culminates in a high-energy, fun awards ceremony where honorees are presented their award for being named to the Dan’s Power List of the East End. Recording artist, live performer and singer Massimiliano Cims will also deliver a special musical performance.

Sponsoring the event are NuHealth/Nassau University Medical Center and the A. Holly Patterson Extended Care Facility, Town of Southampton Housing Authority, A Line Wealth, Broadway HD, FREE, Lovelace Advisors, Mixology, Ryan T. Kesner Architect, P.C., Unlimited Earth Care, Miami Marlins, SterlingRisk, Citarella, Grassi, and the Benincasa Group.

The 2024 Dan’s Power List of the East End honorees are (*list in formation):

HALL OF FAME: Ari Ackerman, Bunk1.com/ Miami Marlins

HALL OF FAME: Carl Benincasa, The Benincasa Group

Nick Cascio, Giorgio’s Baiting Hollow

George Regini Jr., Giorgio’s Baiting Hollow

POWER COUPLE: Bonnie Comley, BroadwayHD & Stewart F. Lane, BroadwayHD

Jordan Edwards, Mixology Clothing Company

Maggie Eng-Salvaggio, Suffolk Community College Foundation

HALL OF FAME: Josh Fox, The Brady Hunter Foundation

Rebecca Goodman, Lola Tucker Interiors

Lou Grassi, Grassi

Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg, Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology

Joe Gurrera, Citarella

Curtis E. Highsmith Jr., Town of Southampton Housing Authority (TSHA)

Edwin Hugh, Asian Jade Society

HALL OF FAME: Ryan Kesner, Ryan T. Kesner Architect P.C.

HALL OF FAME, Peter J. Klein, CFA, CRPS, CAP, ALINE Wealth

HALL OF FAME, Mark Kravietz, CEPA, CFP and CIMA, ALINE Wealth

Laura Seale Lovelace, Lovelace Energy Advisors

Christine Malafi, Esq., Campolo, Middleton & McCormick, LLP

Patti Maragliano, Ms. New York Senior America & Pearce Marine Construction

Robert Melnick, Rise Life Services

Raymond Meyer, Paws of War

Joseph Milizio, Vishnick McGovern Milizio LLP

Kelly Murphy, Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency

Megan C. Ryan, Esq., NuHealth/NUMC and A Holly Patterson Extended Care Facility

Rebecca Seawright, Assembly District 76

Jean Shafiroff

HALL OF FAME: David and Mona Sterling, SterlingRisk

HALL OF FAME, Marci Waterman, Esq., SterlingRisk

Frederico Azevedo, Unlimited Earth Care

Brandon Williams, City National Bank

Mark Masone, Designs by Mark Masone

Robert Budd, FREE

Phil Boyle, Suffolk Regional OTB

Hal Zwick, Compass Real Estate Hamptons

John Murn, Life’s WORC

Vanessa Rogan, Life’s WORC

Dan’s Power List of the East End is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 24 at Giorgio’s Baiting Hollow, 100 Fox Hill Drive, Baiting Hollow. Fore more information visit schnepsmedia.com/events